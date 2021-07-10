After a slip in June, sunflower prices bounce up in July

After reaching highs of around $28 per hundredweight in early June, sunflower prices slipped by about $2 by the end of the month. But in the first week in July, producers saw prices had rebounded some.

“The sunflower market continued to claw back recent losses this week. Nearby prices increased 95 cents to $1.95 per hundredweight,” commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in NSA’s weekly newsletter on July 6. “New crop NuSun and high-oleic gained 95 cents to $1.35.”

Looking at prices at the region’s crush plants, as of July 6, the price at the Cargill crush plant in West Fargo, N.D., for NuSun sunflower was listed at $28 per hundredweight for delivery in July and $27 for delivery in August. For 2021 new crop NuSun sunflower Cargill was offering $26.75 cash.

At the ADM crush plant in Enderlin, N.D., the July delivery price for NuSun sunflower was $27.40 per hundredweight, and for delivery in August the price was $26.40. Enderlin was offering $26.30 cash for new crop NuSun and $25.80 with an Act of God (AOG) clause.

High-oleic sunflower prices were $28 for delivery in July and $27 for delivery in August at Cargill in West Fargo, and new crop high-oleic was listed at $27.25 cash.

At Enderlin, the high-oleic price was $27.40 for delivery in July and $26.40 for delivery in August. New crop high-oleic cash price was listed at $26.80, and with an AOG the price was $26.30.

Elsewhere in North Dakota, new crop high-oleic prices were listed at $26.70 cash at Pingree, and $25.90 cash at Hebron.