Canola prices have been caught up in the largest downdraft since March of 2020. Global recession fears and a potential banking crisis have resulted in a drastic drop in crude oil prices, as well as commodity prices. A surprise increase in canola production in Australia further led to weakness in the canola market. The Australian canola crop was raised to 8.27 million metric tons (MMT), which was much larger than they just reported in December. Australia’s canola export forecast was raised 600,000 tons. This was a negative surprise to the market at the same time global recession fears and a risk-off sentiment have taken hold.
The USDA, in its World Oilseeds Trade report, raised canola imports into the European Union by 550,000 tons due to increased canola production reported in Australia and Ukraine. Australia also sent another 200,000 tons of canola to Pakistan. The increased supply from Australia has also been finding its way into Japan and China, pressuring canola exports from Canada. In total, the USDA raised its forecast for Australian canola exports to 6.3 MMT, up from 5.7 MMT in its February report.
The higher Australian supplies have caused a widening price gap between Australian canola prices and Canadian canola prices. Australian canola is almost $8 per hundredweight cheaper than North American-sourced canola, the largest spread in over a year. The USDA continues to forecast Canadian canola exports during the marketing year at 8.4 MMT.
The most recent export report from Canada shows that canola exports are 5.5 MMT, which is still on track to meet expectations.
The May ICE canola contract finished at $755 per metric ton (MT) on March 16, up by $4.80 per MT on the day but down nearly $63 per MT in the last two weeks. The July canola contract ended at $752 per MT, up $4.50 per MT on the day, and down over $60 per MT in the last two weeks. Each of these contracts reached recent highs of $830 per MT on Feb. 21, but have since collapsed. The new crop January contract has also weakened considerably to $739 per MT. The canola contracts were down nine straight sessions before finally turning higher on March 16.
As of March 16, prices at nearby crush plants ranged from $24.89 per hundredweight to $26.65 for April deliveries, down over $2.50 in the last two weeks and $25.93 to $26.40 for May and June deliveries, also down hard since the first of March. New crop canola prices range from $23.63 to $24.12.