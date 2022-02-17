Battle shaping up for corn acres this spring

As the calendar came up on Valentine’s Day, old crop corn was around $6.50 in some areas of the region and new crop corn was pushing $6, making corn an attractive option when producers are making their crop rotation plans for spring. That said, many other crops are also sporting higher prices, thus setting up some real competition for acres this spring.

“The big thing we’ve been saying all along is when you’re looking at $13 beans and $5.50 corn, people are going to opt for beans and away from corn. You’re also going to see specialties coming in strong,” said Luke Swenson, president of The Money Farm, West Fargo, N.D., on Feb. 14. “We still think that’s the case. However, as we’ve now pushed, we’ve got new crop corn at (around) $6, and you’ve got new crop beans that are pushing $14.50. You’re actually at kind of a battle stage. We’ve got guys out west that were going to do no corn that are now buying a few hundred units here and there. One of them bought 1,500 acres. You’re seeing the acres start to fight a little bit.

“I’m just concerned, and I don’t want to sound too bullish, that I don’t know if there’s going to be enough acres for all the crops,” he continued. “I think you’re seeing people who are going to be fundamentally fighting for that come this spring because there are a lot of specialty needs out there and there’s a lot of different niche crops that are going to need to hold their acres.”