Battle shaping up for corn acres this spring

As the calendar came up on Valentine’s Day, old crop corn was around $6.50 in some areas of the region and new crop corn was pushing $6, making corn an attractive option when producers are making their crop rotation plans for spring. That said, many other crops are also sporting higher prices, thus setting up some real competition for acres this spring.
“The big thing we’ve been saying all along is when you’re looking at $13 beans and $5.50 corn, people are going to opt for beans and away from corn. You’re also going to see specialties coming in strong,” said Luke Swenson, president of The Money Farm, West Fargo, N.D., on Feb. 14. “We still think that’s the case. However, as we’ve now pushed, we’ve got new crop corn at (around) $6, and you’ve got new crop beans that are pushing $14.50. You’re actually at kind of a battle stage. We’ve got guys out west that were going to do no corn that are now buying a few hundred units here and there. One of them bought 1,500 acres. You’re seeing the acres start to fight a little bit.
“I’m just concerned, and I don’t want to sound too bullish, that I don’t know if there’s going to be enough acres for all the crops,” he continued. “I think you’re seeing people who are going to be fundamentally fighting for that come this spring because there are a lot of specialty needs out there and there’s a lot of different niche crops that are going to need to hold their acres.”
In the past there were many years when those specialty crops weren’t competitive, but they’re competing right now and that’s something he feels is going to keep this market relatively on its toes.
“(It’s) the fact that we don’t know what the fringe acres are going to do and there’s a lot of options for it this year,” he said. “It’s not like we’re looking at $4 barley and 15-cent flowers and $5 corn. You’re looking at $7-$8 barley, you’re looking at 30-cent flowers and then you’re looking at $6 corn, and those are different coin flips it looks to me.”
Swenson noted that prices had softened right before Valentine’s Day when forecasts for South America were changed up and Russia had not “run into Ukraine yet.” Although that’s something that could still happen and would have a major impact on the markets if it did.
On the demand side, Swenson noted that looking at U.S. corn ending stocks, it indicates the U.S. has been shipping a lot of corn, and also using a lot for ethanol, although the margins have softened.
“We have had some more sales. Obviously sales have led the bean side a little more than the corn side, but our stocks are looking to be pretty tight, so any hiccup or issue around that is going to pull this thing back,” he said.
“The fact that you’ve got some more rains forecast down into Argentina (and) South America, is going to support the safrinha corn crop, and that’s probably going to put a little pressure on us going forward, especially when we’re up here testing $6 new crop corn and cash is bouncing around $6.50 locally, if not $6.60, depending on where you’re at.”
Looking at local prices, at one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of Feb. 14, the February cash price for corn was $6.31 and basis was -24 cents under. The September 2022 futures price was listed at $6.11 and basis was +4 cents over.
Swenson isn’t surprised to see a little pressure on the market here as we’ve been testing new highs and he feels that USDA might lower revisions a little on the export side just because prices are going to be so high. He also noted that Brazil’s currency (real) has rallied lately, going from 5.6 to $1, to 5.1 to $1.
“So you’re seeing it rebound against the dollar, which is keeping us a little more competitive. That’s helping the bean side on the exports, probably more than the corn and the near-term,” he said. “It’s going to be hard for us to find extra corn to ship (old crop) down there in the next month or two. They may be buying it for spring/summer, but then the concern is you’re running into the actual safrinha harvest when they have corn. So you’re not going to see us moving extra (corn) that way unless something really drastic happens, in my opinion.
“I still think you’ll see our prices supported here until they are more vocal about the fact that there’s A) huge acres in the safrinha crop; and B) decent potential because rains are coming back through (in South America).”
On the ethanol side of the ledger, Swenson noted that ethanol margins have been run up and have been doing well there, but when cash corn is run to $6.50, that’s been pinching margins a little bit.
“We’ve been building stocks, so we are kind of backed up against our highs on what we have for stocks and inventory, so we need to keep burning, we need to keep moving, and hopefully exporting some ethanol, which we’ve been relatively quiet on recently,” he said. “Otherwise, they’re going to start filling up a lot of tanks around the country and that might hit at some of the crushing in some areas. Not all of them, but (with) the ones that can fill up fast and they aren’t getting it off-loaded, you might see a little bit of a pull-back.
“We saw that last week the ethanol crush went all the way down to about 100 (million bushels) and we’ve been floating between 106-110 (MB) for the last few months,” he added.