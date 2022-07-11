Canola caught in commodity market downdraft

The last month has been a rough one in the commodity markets. Canola is down almost 20 percent since mid-June. Soy oil prices and palm oil prices are down even more, at 30 percent, just in the last two weeks.
Spillover effects from palm oil are one of the main causes of the turn lower in canola. Back in May, when Indonesia put a stop on palm oil exports to stem the high prices for domestic palm oil, inventories quickly began to build to unmanageable levels and a government policy response meant to do good, messed things up quite a bit for the marketplace.
Now, faced with large supplies of domestic palm oil, Indonesia has reversed its export restrictions and dumped a large supply of palm oil into the market just when demand destruction has already occurred due to the largest runup in vegetable oil prices in history. In a knee-jerk response, the country has implemented a policy of increasing the percentage of palm oil allowed in biodiesel to absorb the supply buildup.
Meanwhile, the European rapeseed harvest will soon begin, providing near-term supplies to the market, Canada has received decent moisture, improving its canola production outlook, and the market thinks there are more soybeans planted than what was reported in the USDA June 30 Acreage report. You add to these events heightened fears of a global recession and the result is a commodity meltdown.
Statistics Canada released its acreage estimates on July 5 and reported that 21.4 million acres of canola were planted in Canada this year, up from its April estimate of 20.9 million acres, but down nearly five percent from last year. News of the increased acreage estimate put a further damper on canola prices.
USDA, in its June 30 acreage report indicated that 1.95 million acres of canola were planted, down from the March Prospective Plantings report, which indicated that 2.15 million acres would be planted in the U.S. Wet planting conditions in North Dakota were the primary reason for the lowered estimate. It says canola acres in the leading state, North Dakota, total 1.57 million acres. This is down 10 percent from the March Prospective Plantings report. Canola acres in all other states were essentially unchanged from the March report.
The canola acreage figure may increase as the USDA also said it will collect updated information on 2022 acres planted to barley, canola, corn, dry edible beans, oats, sorghum, soybeans, sunflowers, durum and other spring wheat in North Dakota and Minnesota because excessive rainfall had delayed planting at the time of the survey, leaving a portion of acres still to be planted.
If the newly collected data justifies any changes, USDA will publish updated acreage estimates in its Aug. 12 Crop Production report. We do expect canola acres to be adjusted upwards as many growers struggled this year with late plantings and wet fields.
In other demand news, Allied Analytics of Portland, Ore., reported that the global rapeseed oil market will grow dramatically through 2030 to $37 billion. Growth in North America is expected to be the highest, growing 6.2 percent annually. It stated increased awareness of the health benefits of canola oil and increased adoption of renewable diesel as the demand drivers. Other firms have also predicted that the canola oil market in the U.S. will grow at a higher rate than the previous decade due to increasing demand.
The new crop November ICE canola contract finished the session on July 5 at $828 per metric ton (MT), down $125 in the last two weeks and $18 on the day. The contract now has the smallest bullish position held since August of last year. July canola dropped to $863 per MT, down $18 on the day. The July old crop canola contract has dropped another $130 per MT in the last two weeks, a dramatic fall in price.
Local cash prices, as of July 5, at nearby crush plants ranged from $27.90 to $29.91 for July through August deliveries, dropping over $6.00 per hundredweight in the last two weeks. New crop canola prices ranged from $27.25-$29.28, dropping approximately $4.00 per hundredweight in the last two weeks.
Thirty-two percent of the canola in North Dakota is blooming, compared to 60 percent last year and 56 percent average. Canola crop conditions in North Dakota as of July 3 showed 63 percent was in the good-to-excellent categories, up from 58 percent the prior week. This compares to only 26 percent of the crop in the good-to-excellent categories a year ago.
For Montana, the canola crop continues to be ahead of average with dry conditions. Forty-eight percent of the canola was blooming, about the same as last year, while 7 percent was already turning color.
Canola crop conditions in Montana improved in the second half of June as 44 percent of the crop is rated good. None is reported in the excellent category. This compares to last year when 27 percent of the crop was rated in the good and 19 percent in the excellent category.