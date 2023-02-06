Canola prices weakened substantially the last week of January and have showed typical weakness as deliveries have been strong and commercials have reported adequate coverage through the next few months. Weaker palm oil and European rapeseed markets contributed to the weakness.
In the European Union (EU), rapeseed oil prices have been pressured mainly by increased supplies of meal, oil, and seed. Rapeseed imports from Ukraine and Australia have been significant. This has led to completion of forward orders in the market, filling the supply chain. Increased plantings of rapeseed in the EU are also expected to pressure the market going forward as acres this year are expected to be the highest in six years.
Canola prices ended the recent slide though on short covering and by hopes China comes back into the market after the Lunar New Year celebrations wrap up. ICE Canola futures increased over a five-session run by $35 per metric ton (MT) after trading down to the lower end ($796.70) of the months-long trading range of $800-$900 per MT.
An interesting note for canola growers is that a well-known market analyst recently predicted soybean oil will reach new all-time highs by the latter half of 2023 due to supply issues and biofuel demand. Since canola trades very much in line with soybean oil, this would imply much higher canola prices to come. However, a 21-22 MT North American canola crop followed by a big 2023 U.S. soybean crop would likely be enough to keep prices subdued. Weather will certainly play a large factor in the direction of prices. This is the reason several marketers suggest growers establish some initial new crop sales of canola should prices for new crop in the near-term reach $28-$29 per hundredweight.
U.S. Energy Information reported in its Monthly Biofuels Update that 113 million gallons of canola oil were used in the production of biofuels during the month of November, for a total of over 1.35 billion gallons through the first 11 months of the year, approximately 100 million gallons ahead of last year.
The USDA, in its Oils & Fats Report, indicated 181,455 tons of canola seeds were crushed in December, compared with 180,750 tons in November 2022 and 176,931 tons in December 2021. Canola crude oil production was 146 million pounds, up 1 percent from November 2022 and up four percent from December 2021. Refined canola production, however, was down slightly from the prior month and prior year at 135 million pounds.
The March ICE canola contract finished at $828 per MT on Feb. 1, lower by $3.50 per MT on the day and down $8 per MT in the last two weeks. The May canola contract ended at $827 per MT, down $4.10 per MT on the day, and down $9 per MT in the last two weeks.
Many market analysts continue to emphasize that the time of year when canola prices have the most potential to run will be in April and May when the canola market would have to buy acres.
As of Feb. 1, prices at nearby crush plants ranged from $27.56 to $29.32 per hundredweight for February deliveries, unchanged in the last two weeks and $28.07 to $29.40 per hundredweight for March and April deliveries, up $.10-$.40 per hundredweight in the last two weeks.
NDSU and the Northern Canola Growers Association will host a “Getting it Right in Canola Production” virtual meeting on March 9. This is an annual crop production conference featuring the latest research-based production information presented by NDSU specialists. Canola growers can go to northerncanola.com to register for the virtual conference.