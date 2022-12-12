Canola market bounces from lower Canadian crop production

It appears government actions could not match Mother Nature. Recent actions in the market have certainly sent oilseeds on a roller coaster. First, the EPA announced volumes for biomass-based fuels under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) program for the next three years that left biodiesel and renewable diesel producers unhappy. The proposed volumes were not even at levels of current renewable diesel production, much less anticipated production. Some think that maybe the levels will now just serve as a floor for the fuels rather than a ceiling and that individual state incentives will provide a market for renewable diesel. Nonetheless, soybean oil was pounded into oblivion from the news, dropping nearly 20 percent since the announcement. This negatively impacted other oilseeds, causing canola prices to drop over $1 per hundredweight on Dec. 1.
Then, on Dec. 2, Statistics Canada published its final crop production report of the year and reported canola production of only 18.17 million metric tons (MMT), down from its prior forecast of 19.1 MMT and below even the lowest private forecasts. This caused canola to reverse its losses from the prior day when the EPA announcement was made. Dry weather in Alberta and Saskatchewan appeared to have cut into the canola crop more than anticipated (although the Canadian Provincial Reports seemed to be right all along as they had indicated lower production since August). Since then, canola has been trending higher on its own.
Agriculture & Agrifood Canada is expected to revise its supply and disposition report for canola next week based off the final canola production report. Most likely the export figure will be cut the most, likely from 9.3 MMT down to possibly 8.3 MMT. Ending stocks should stay unchanged at a very tight 0.5 MMT. Global canola production estimates may remain unchanged as Australia adjusted its canola production upwards by nearly the same amount. Australian canola is a stiff competitor at the moment.
The canola industry finally received official word from the EPA on Dec. 1, approving canola oil-derived renewable diesel fuel and related biofuels for qualification as “advanced biofuels” under the RFS. In April, the EPA issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that renewable diesel, naphtha, jet fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and heating oil produced from canola oil reduce GHG emissions by at least 50 percent compared to petroleum to be eligible for the RFS. In fact, it found those reductions were 67 percent less.
“The EPA approval of canola oil will help set a higher floor price for canola growers and increase demand for this important oilseed,” noted Dan Marquardt of Bottineau, president of the Northern Canola Growers Association.
Some have questioned why the EPA used old data on renewable diesel ahead of its announcement. The U.S. Energy Information Agency reported as recently as August that renewable diesel capacity is 2 billion gallons per year, yet the EPA used figures of 1.5 billion gallons from February data. The EPA proposed volume levels for biomass-based diesel will be available for public comment and the canola industry will be providing comments that volume levels be set higher than the announced volumes. Comments will be taken by the EPA until Feb. 10.
Meanwhile, South American production will be the key market driver going forward for all commodities as the calendar year comes to an end.
The January ICE canola contract finished lower on Dec. 6 at $849 per metric ton (MT), down $9.50 on the day, but up $20 per MT in the last two weeks. The March canola contract ended at $839 per MT, down $10 per MT on the day, but up $16 in the last two weeks. The next support level for ICE canola futures is said to be $870 per MT.
Local cash prices have strengthened from late November. As of Dec. 6, prices at nearby crush plants ranged from $27.97 to $29.30 for December deliveries and $28.07 to $29.20 for January and February deliveries, up $.30 per hundredweight in the last two weeks.