Canola market holds firm during most recent macro selloff

Canola prices have held up during the recent macro selloff (the second selloff this summer) and have reached the highest levels in a month.
Canola prices reacted strongly to the upside following the USDA’s Sept. 12 Crop Production Report, in which the organization lowered its estimate of soybean production in the U.S. This reduction raised the price outlook for canola and other oilseeds. Other commodities then sold off on renewed macro concerns, while canola held its ground, and is continuing a steady advance upward as of Sept. 28. A seven percent drop in the value of the Canadian dollar in just one week is said to be one supportive factor for canola prices.
Agriculture & Agri Food Canada released its monthly crop production figures on Sept. 23. The canola production estimate was 19.1 million metric tons (MMT), up 700,000 metric tons (MT) from the previous report in July. This was lower, however, than the Statistics Canada projection of 19.5 MMT of production on Aug. 29. Carryout for the upcoming year was raised slightly, from 450,000 MT to 500,000 MT. Canola crush estimates were revised higher by 7.5 percent, raising total domestic use to 10.27 MMT. Canola crush will have to ramp up significantly to achieve these estimates. Average canola prices for the 2022-23 marketing year are $865 per MT.
People are also reading…
The U.S. Department of Energy recently published a “Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Grand Challenge Roadmap,” which outlined a government-wide strategy for scaling up SAF production in the future. The report was very favorable for oilseed growers. It said a diverse array of lipids should be studied, including but not limited to oilseed crops (including soybean and canola), oilseed cover crops, food waste (used cooking oil), distillers corn oil and animal fat/tallow. It detailed how expanded use of soybean and canola oil could play a role in growing SAF volumes.
It also said that near-term goals under the Feedstock Innovation Action Area will be to improve the carbon intensity (CI) scores through research that improves cultivation practices, increases yield, and decreases inputs. Another important activity is gaining a better understanding of indirect land use change parameters and ramifications for expanded cultivation for soybean and canola – for example, understanding whether increasing use will result in importation of palm oil for food applications in the United States. All indications the Northern Canola Growers Association has received is that palm oil will not substitute for canola oil as increased supplies will simply not be available. The plan said that vegetable oils will be the main feedstock source to reach short-term goals of increased SAF production by 2030 of 3 billion gallons per year. By 2050, that number is expected to be 35 billion gallons per year.
The November ICE canola contract finished the session on Sept. 28 at $838 per MT, up $9 on the day, and regaining all the lost ground in the last two weeks. The January canola contract ended at $846 per MT, also up strongly in the last two weeks. Canola prices are now trading above the 20-day and 50-day moving averages.
Local cash prices as of Sept. 28 at nearby crush plants ranged from $27.04 to $28.21 for September through October deliveries, down approximately $1.00 per hundredweight in the last two weeks.
Canola harvested in North Dakota as of Sept. 26 is at 76 percent, behind last year’s 90 percent and the 5-year average of 86 percent. The canola harvest has wrapped up in Montana. The USDA will release its first estimate of canola production and a revised estimate of U.S. canola acreage on Oct. 12.