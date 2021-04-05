Canola market show great volatility during March

The canola market had a rather unpredictable March, with the market sharply up one day and down the following day, says Barry Coleman, executive director of the Northern Canola Growers Association.

“The July contract is what most people are paying attention to now,” Coleman said. “They don’t feel the May contract accurately reflects fundamentals anymore, since the July contract is reflecting the last of the old crop use.

“The July contract is down a little today (March 30) after settling at $716 a ton yesterday, which was up after dropping $37 late last week,” he continued. “Cash prices ranged from $27.50 to $28.15 per hundredweight across the crush plants in the region. These are very strong price levels since there isn’t a lot of canola that is left to be sold.”

The Canadian acreage report won’t be released until the end of April, but some are expecting that the planted area for Canada might not increase much this year since there are many other crops that pencil out more favorably this year. This means the tight canola stocks situation won’t be alleviated this year.

There has been some big news recently related to the canola industry, as plans for several new Canadian canola plants were announced to make renewable diesel. One plant in Saskatchewan would require more than one million tons of oil a year, which is more canola than we produce in the U.S. in a one-year span.

Richardson International also announced plans to double their canola crush capacity at Yorktown, Saskatchewan, to 2.2 million tons per year, making it Canada’s largest canola crush plant. That project alone would raise the domestic crush capacity by 20 percent to over 12 million tons, reducing reliance on exports.