Canola prices continue to be pressured in the month of February as supplies in the pipeline appear to be ample for the time being. Crush margins continue to be very profitable for crushers as they are running at near full capacity in North America. Canola exports, while trending at a pace that should easily meet analyst estimates for the crop year, are facing stiffer competition from increased Australian supplies. These supplies have been filling the needs of smaller, yet important markets for North American canola. It is noted that China seems to be an active buyer when the ICE canola contract reaches the $800 per metric ton (MT) level.
There have been some questions about the stocks number for the canola crop, with some hinting that the North American canola crop in 2022 may have been bigger than government statistics indicate. This may explain some of the divergent price action with canola and the soybean market recently.
South American crop conditions continue to influence the vegetable oil markets, with lower and lower estimates of soybean production in Argentina, but large production estimates in Brazil. The soybean harvest continues to lag in Brazil compared to last year. Malaysian palm oil has been holding steady, while European rapeseed levels have weakened. With the weaker European prices and Australian canola deliveries in the global market, North American canola has been somewhat priced out of the market currently.
The February USDA Oil Crops Outlook indicates that domestic canola oil demand is strengthening as it said the U.S. imported more canola seed in December than the previous four months combined. This coincided with the approval of the canola oil pathway for renewable diesel production. Total canola oil supply is expected to reach 6.87 billion pounds, a new record, and up 184 million pounds from last month. The forecasted amount of canola oil to be used in biofuels was raised again, from 1.6 billion to 1.7 billion pounds. While demand is at record levels, canola oil supply is still project to increase, lowering the forecasted price of canola oil from $0.79 per pound to $0.74 per pound. The premium over soybean oil at this level is currently $0.14 per pound.
Global oilseed crush volume was lowered slightly to 529 million metric tons (MMT), on lower soybean and cottonseed volumes, while canola and sunflower crush volumes were said to be higher. Globally, canola crush volumes were raised by 0.3 MMT to 78.1 MMT.
The March canola contract finished the session on Feb. 14 at $826.10 per MT, down $3.10 on the day and down in six of the last seven trading sessions, but down only $2 per MT from two weeks ago. The May canola contract closed at $817.70 per MT, also down $3.10. The November canola contract dropped $3.50, down to $791.50 per MT.
February is the month when crop insurance prices are determined. Halfway through the price discovery period, canola is at $27.40. While down from last year’s level, the current projected price is the third highest price for canola.
Local cash prices, as of Feb. 14, at nearby crush plants ranged from $27.65 to $29.01 for February deliveries, down approximately $0.20 per hundredweight in the last two weeks. March deliveries range from $28.38 to $29.01, also down $0.20 in the last two weeks.
The Northern Canola Growers Association recently held officer elections and Dan Marquardt of Bottineau, N.D., was re-elected as president; Tim Mickelson of Rolla, N.D., was re-elected as vice president; and Troy Romfo of Calvin, N.D., was re-elected as secretary/treasurer.
NDSU and the Northern Canola Growers Association will host a Getting it Right in Canola Production virtual meeting on March 9. This is an annual crop production conference featuring the latest research-based production information presented by NDSU specialists.