Canola planted acres hit record in 2022

Back in June, the USDA reported in its June 30 Acreage Report that canola acres in North Dakota in 2022 were 1.57 million. This was a drop of 200,000 acres from the March Prospective Plantings report. It also stated that it would re-survey several crops in the region, including canola, and report any changes in its Aug. 12 report.
Aug. 12 came and went, and USDA did not change its planted acreage estimate for canola, perplexing many in the industry. Meanwhile, the Farm Service Agency was supposed to release its first acreage report of the 2022 crop year on Aug. 12, as well, but for various reasons that report was delayed. The report was finally released on Aug. 22, and it showed planted canola acres of 1.76 million in North Dakota, a new record and in-line with predictions from the Northern Canola Growers Association.
The report also indicated there were over 260,000 prevent plant acres of canola this year, hinting that the potential acreage this year would have eclipsed two million acres for the first time ever if wet conditions had not prevailed this spring. Burke and Renville counties were most affected by wet conditions this spring as 90,000 acres of canola were prevented from being planted in those two counties, representing over half of the potential canola acres.
Canola acreage for the entire U.S. is indicated to be 2.2 million. The USDA is expected to revise its acreage and production data for canola in its October crop report.
While canola prices have strengthened from mid-August, commodities in general are somewhat subdued as the recently reaffirmed hawkish stance of the Fed dampened the enthusiasm of non-commercials to go long commodities. Canola traders in the region have pointed out that price opportunities for 2023 canola production can be locked in at prices near $28.50 per hundredweight. They noted that growers could take advantage of hedge to arrive contracts using the November ICE futures for a portion of their expected 2023 production.
Statistics Canada released its first production report on Aug. 29, which showed canola production in Canada of 19.5 million metric tons (MMT). This is in the middle of the range of estimates and was viewed as a generally bullish number for canola. However, the current market situation shows that North American canola has priced itself out of the European market. Exports to Europe may not be what they were a year ago. China will have to fill the gap for an extra million tons of canola. In a surprising move, Statistics Canada also found another 1 MMT of canola as it revised 2021 production upwards from 12.6 MMT to 13.76 MMT.
The November ICE canola contract finished the session on Aug. 31 at $835 per metric ton (MT), down $8 on the day, but up $20 in the last two weeks. The January canola contract ended at $844 per MT, also up $20 in the last two weeks. Canola prices continue to trade in the range of $820-$860.
Local cash prices, as of Aug. 31, at nearby crush plants ranged from $27.65 to $28.58 for September through October deliveries, up approximately $.20 per hundredweight in the last two weeks. Several locations are now posting prices for 2023 canola, with September deliveries priced from $26.47-$27.52.
Canola coloring in North Dakota was 92 percent, near 96 percent last year and average. Canola crop conditions in North Dakota showed 70 percent rated good-to-excellent, up from 67 percent in the last two weeks despite dry conditions in most of the state. This rating compares to 18 percent a year ago. Canola harvested in North Dakota is at 20 percent, behind 35 percent last year and 33 percent average.
Canola yields in North Dakota are reported to range between 1,300-2,200 pounds so far, mainly in the southwestern part of the state. No harvest reports have come in yet from the northern part of the state.
In Montana, 97 percent of the canola was turning color, and 58 percent has been harvested, which is ahead of last year’s harvest pace. Canola crop conditions in Montana remained steady in the past two weeks as 53 percent of the crop is rated good-to-excellent.