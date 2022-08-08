Canola prices fluctuating as new crop supplies become more certain

Canola prices had stabilized recently after risk-off trading from the large funds negatively affected all the commodities. Then, in late July, grain export restrictions in Ukraine and hot U.S. forecasts caused the vegetable oil markets to jump. Canola prices at local crush plants gained nearly $3 per hundredweight over a two-day period. Then over the weekend, these two factors disappeared as grain started moving out of Ukraine and the weather models changed, showing a little less heat in dry areas of the Midwest. Commodity markets then gave back all of the gains made late in the week.
Indonesia is also exporting large amounts of palm oil as their storage filled up earlier this summer due to slapstick government reactions to global developments. Palm oil prices there are expected to remain weak for the next several months. Meanwhile, the Canadian canola crop is looking good, with increased supplies expected. One trader noted that the basis levels are predicted to deteriorate significantly during September and October due to the large supplies of canola that are going to be delivered into the grain handling system in Canada. This will pressure canola prices.
The USDA, in its July Oil Crops Outlook, raised its estimate of global canola production for 2021-22 to 72.1 million metric tons (MMT) on higher production in China. Production in that country increased from 14 MMT to 14.71 MMT and the increase is expected to be absorbed by the crush industry. Crush estimates were also increased for the European Union as it imported more than anticipated.
For 2022-23, the USDA estimated global production will be 80.23 MMT on higher North American and Australian production. However, USDA is basing this estimate on a 20 MMT canola crop in Canada, while most private estimates are in the range of 18.0-18.5 MMT.
The November ICE canola contract finished the session on Aug. 3 at $821 per metric ton (MT), down $18 in the last two weeks and down $26 on the day. The January canola contract dropped to $831 per MT, down $15 since the middle of July.
Local cash prices, as of Aug. 2, at nearby crush plants ranged from $28.35 to $30.25 for August and September deliveries, decreasing over $1.00 per hundredweight in the last two weeks. New crop canola prices ranged from $28.69-$29.55, increasing $.30-$.50 in the last two weeks.
Canola coloring in North Dakota was 31 percent, behind 56 percent last year. Canola crop conditions in North Dakota showed 68 percent was rated good-to-excellent, down from 71 percent recently, but up from 24 percent of the crop a year ago.
In Montana, 68 percent of the canola was turning color, and 11 percent has been harvested.
Canola crop conditions in Montana also dipped slightly in the last half of July, as 50 percent of the crop is rated good-to-excellent, down from 54 percent recently. This is a significant increase compared to last year when just 6 percent of the crop was rated good-to-excellent.