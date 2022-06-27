Canola prices weaken as global oil futures drop

New crop canola took a decidedly negative turn in the third week of June along with old crop as world vegetable oil markets retreated.
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) November futures prices dropped seven out of the last eight sessions as of June 22, following steep losses in palm oil, European rapeseed, and soybean oil.
As the European harvest begins and old crop canola in North America is pretty much depleted, the entire focus now seems to be on the 2022 crop outlook. These factors are pressuring the market.
In addition, canola is still trading at a higher premium compared to soybeans and the market is indicating that this spread needs to narrow to come into long-term average spreads between the two oilseeds. While this spread will likely narrow, many are suggesting canola could maintain a new, higher premium due to its higher oil content as the demand for biofuels drives demand growth in the oilseed sector.
Some in the market have said the peak of the canola market is behind us, as well as other crops; however, prices will remain profitable. The USDA reported in its monthly Oil Crops Outlook that as we approach the end of the marketing year for canola, imports of canola seed from Australia have occurred due to their large production. The U.S. is expected to import more canola in the last month of the marketing year. The increased supply is expected to keep crush plants running until new crop supplies come in. The crush estimate for the U.S. was raised by 50 million pounds from last month’s report and is expected to reach 3.7 billion pounds. The USDA also expects global rapeseed production to increase 203,000 metric tons (MT) from last month’s estimate based on increased production in India.
The new crop November canola contract finished the session on June 21 at $953/MT, down over $8.90 on the day and over $100/MT on the week. July canola dropped to $1,002/MT, down $19.20. The July old crop canola contract has dropped over $130/MT since May 25, while the November contract has followed it down as well.
Local cash prices as of June 21 at nearby crush plants ranged from $34.35-$36.99 for June-July deliveries, dropping over $7/hundredweight in the last two weeks! New crop canola prices ranged from $31.92 - $33.11, dropping as hard as old crop prices in the last two weeks.
Canola planting progress in North Dakota as of June 20 was 98 percent complete, nearing 100 percent last year and average for this time of year. Emerged was 67 percent, behind 88 percent last year and 94 percent on average. No crop condition ratings were released for canola in the state.
With the warmer weather, flea beetles are a major concern as they actively feed on young canola plants. Many growers have reported little to no protection from seed treatments. Foliar insecticide applications have been more common than usual. Suspected increased levels of striped flea beetles are thought to be the main reason for increased flea beetle pressure. The Northern Canola Growers Association is funding research to monitor population shifts in the region.
For Montana, the second largest canola-producing state, the canola crop continued ahead of average, as drier conditions favored planting progress. Ninety-nine percent of canola was planted as of June 20, up from 95 percent last year, while 85 percent was emerged, compared to 68 percent last year.
Canola crop conditions in Montana fared worse than last year with 35 percent of the crop rated good. None was reported in the excellent category. This compared to last year when 75 percent of the crop was rated in the good to excellent categories.