Canola tops $40 for old crop, $30 for new crop

The newest release from Agriculture & Agrifood Canada (AAFC) showed more positive signs for the canola market in that it lowered the ending stocks level of canola from 500,000 metric tons (MT) down to 450,000 MT. It maintained the ending stocks forecast for the coming season at 700,000 MT and forecast an average canola price of $900 per MT for the upcoming year, which equates to approximately $.32 per pound. If realized, this would be the second-highest average canola price on record.
The report noted that the forecast for 2022-23 is highly dependent on growth in the renewable diesel sector, crop growing conditions, and demand from China. Weather and China have always been important factors in price predictions, so this is nothing new. The renewable diesel forecast is something that is new and is a major driving force for future oilseed prices. The current outlook is red hot. It notes that China is a volatile purchaser, which makes forecasts difficult. This further emphasizes the positive news for canola producers that renewable diesel demand will be much more stable and reliable than export markets.
Since this report was published, the war in Ukraine has driven prices for oilseeds even higher as the vegetable oil market has followed crude oil prices even higher. Disruptions of sunflower oil shipments to India from Ukraine resulted in India requesting more palm oil quotas from Indonesia, which increased palm oil prices to extremely high levels. This has all led to record prices for all oilseeds. On top of this situation, soybean estimates for South America have been cut even more recently from private forecasters.
Local cash prices, as of March 3, at nearby crush plants ranged from $39.00 to $40.01 for March-April deliveries. This is up over $3 in recent weeks. New crop canola prices also continue to strengthen, ranging from $30.39 to $31.35, increasing over a dollar in the last two weeks of February and into March. USDA's Risk Management Agency set the projected price for crop insurance for canola at $30.30, the highest price on record.
March canola has increased to $1,091 per MT on March 3. The November canola contract has increased to $889 per MT recently. European rapeseed, palm oil, and Chicago soy oil have all contributed to the increased canola prices. Canola exports out of North America are currently running at too hot of a pace to keep ending stocks from dropping even lower, which also contributed to the recent increase. These are unprecedented times in commodities and the situation unfolding this spring will be one to watch.