China still making purchases of US beans

In an interesting development on the soybean side of the market, the U.S. is getting some more sales out of China. But typically, China begins to source its soybeans from South America this time of year.

“We’re still seeing ‘unknown’ and officially Chinese labeled demand coming through,” said Luke Swenson, president of The Money Farm, West Fargo, N.D., on Dec. 6. “The question is: is it going to be enough to really mess with what’s left for stock? We’re looking at a tight stocks number already.

“I don’t think anyone is going to go out of their way to really absorb everything out there in the market in the near-term,” he added. “They’re going to let Brazil’s weather play out a little bit more.”

As he said, China has been buying beans from the U.S., but it’s also beginning to make purchases from Brazil.

“It’s just been a relatively quieter month (for the U.S.),” he said. “They picked up a lot from us going into harvest. We had one of our bigger export programs during the last quarter of the year than we’ve ever had.

“(But) it’s not like there are big holes for them to fill. We’re still moving a good couple million tons of grain out a week between the different commodities,” he continued. “Our ports are running at a pretty good clip despite the shipping container situation being completely wrecked. (U.S. exports) are not completely wrecked and out of sync. The grain world is moving along pretty good, so it’s not like we’ve got a lot of capacity that’s just sitting there waiting to be used. We are moving some good amounts of grain.”