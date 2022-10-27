Corn basis levels expected to remain steady

Low water levels on the Mississippi River are forcing movers of grain to make alternative plans to get grain to ports for shipping. Fortunately, in the case of corn, the impact isn’t as severe as it is for other grain commodities.

“Our number one buyer for corn is actually Mexico, and most of the corn we export into Mexico goes by rail. So the shipments through New Orleans’ ports are not going to be dramatically impacted by movement into Mexico,” said Frayne Olson, grain marketing economist at North Dakota State University.

“But we also have a couple of other very large buyers of corn, like Japan and China, who require ocean freight. And the volumes of corn that are shipped out of the PNW (Pacific Northwest) are much smaller than the volumes of corn shipped out of the Gulf of Mexico,” he continued. “So the barge disruptions, the barge problems we’re having now, is having an effect on corn, not necessarily up here (in the Northern Plains), because we don’t ship a lot of our corn in North Dakota/Minnesota down in that direction.”

As a result, he pointed out that some of those vessels are being rerouted. Instead of loading in the Gulf of Mexico, they’re loading in the PNW.

“My expectation, at least from a corn basis standpoint, is that I think our corn basis levels will stay pretty good for the next couple months,” he said.

That’s regarding local prices. In the futures market, Olson explained that the market has been in a sideways trading pattern for about a month and a half. And at this time, his expectation is that the futures market is going to continue to stay in that trading range.

“I don’t see anything on the near-term horizon that would suddenly give us pause to say ‘well, prices should go dramatically higher.’ But in the same breath, I don’t see anything that would cause prices to drop off the face of the earth either, with the exception, of course, being the war in Ukraine with Russia, or political tensions between the U.S. and China because of Taiwan, or because of North Korea shooting some missiles over Japan again,” he said.

“There are a lot of things that can happen, but if we look at what's happening within agriculture, not outside of agriculture, based on what I see right now, I think we’ll be in this trading range for a while,” he added. “So, from a marketing standpoint, from a farmer’s standpoint, some of this will be how much storage space they have.”

Olson noted there is good local demand for corn through ethanol plants and processing, especially in the eastern part of North Dakota and Minnesota, and suggested that producers be watching for those kinds of opportunities.

At one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of Oct. 25, the November cash price for corn was $6.61 per bushel and basis was -22 cents under. The December 2022 futures price was listed at around $6.89 and basis was +1 cent over.