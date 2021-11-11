Corn has favorable response to USDA report

The corn market had been trading in a sideways pattern of sorts in recent weeks, but it had a favorable response to the USDA’s updated WASDE report (World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate), which came out Nov. 9.

At mid-session of the market, shortly after the report was released, the December corn futures were 10 cents higher at $5.61, March futures were 10 cents higher at $5.71, and May futures were 10 cents higher at $5.76.

At one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, shortly after the report, the November cash price for corn was $5.34 and basis was -20 cents under. The April 2022 futures price was $5.69 with the basis at +3 cents over.

“For reports like this, you get the sense that people are anticipating possibly a little larger yield number, maybe even an uptick in demand numbers, so both supply and demand could get a little bump and that could be a surprise,” said Ed Usset, professor emeritus and grain marketing economist with the University of Minnesota, prior to the release of the report.

According to the USDA report, U.S. corn production is up less than 1 percent from the October forecast. Corn production for grain is forecast at 15.1 billion bushels, up less than 1 percent from the previous forecast and up 7 percent from 2020. Based on conditions as of Nov. 1, yields are expected to average 177.0 bushels per harvested acre, up 0.5 bushel from the previous forecast and up 5.6 bushels from last year. Area harvested for grain is forecast at 85.1 million acres, unchanged from the previous forecast but up 3 percent from the previous year.