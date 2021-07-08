Corn market all about weather watching

With corn entering the pollination stage, the corn market is all about keeping an eye on the weather, and right now the weather is having an impact on prices.

“Corn has been off due to a slightly improving weather forecast,” said Randy Martinson, Martinson Ag Risk Management, Fargo, N.D. “New crop cash bids are in the area of $4.60 to $4.80 and basis levels widened out a bit. The market is waiting to see where demand will fall and what costs are for shipping.”

Looking at local prices, at one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of July 6, the July price for old crop corn was $6.12 and basis was +60 cents over. The November 2021 futures price was listed at $5.40 and basis was -40 cents under.

“The bigger concern going forward is where production will fall,” he said, adding the corn acres were less than expected in the June 30 final planted acreage report from USDA. With fewer acres than expected, that will put more emphasis on the number of bushels that get produced.

According to the final planted acreage report, acres planted to corn in the U.S. totals 92.69 million acres. That’s 1.1 million acres less than expected by the trade and 1.55 million more than the March estimate and 1.87 million more than last year.

North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota are the states that saw an increase in acres, but the biggest concern is where production will end up as those states are in an extended drought.

Although the region has received some recent good showers lately, whether or not it’s enough to reverse the crop condition is questionable at best.