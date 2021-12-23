Corn market benefits from strong domestic demand

As winter sets in and with the new year about to begin, basis levels for corn were still hanging in there and there was still good demand for U.S. corn.

“That’s a positive thing,” said Betsy Jensen, Northland Farm Business Management and a producer/marketer from Stephen, Minn., explaining that corn sees a lot more domestic demand than soybeans. Most U.S. soybeans leave the country while more U.S. corn is used domestically than is exported.

“For corn, we have domestic demand and that demand is still really good right now,” she said. “So that’s giving me a little bit of hope that corn prices are going to at least be able to maintain these levels. Between ethanol and feed production, corn is looking pretty good.”

On the export side, sales were projected to be worse than they were last year and that’s the case. U.S. corn sales are performing at a worse pace than they were a year ago and are falling into expectations.

“We’re not exporting as much as we did a year ago, but that is what we anticipated,” she said. “Right now, when it comes to food use, ethanol use, all feed, that’s all doing really well. There’s still good demand.

“We have a large supply of corn. We had a huge corn crop this year, but our demand is eating it up. The demand is still using it, which at these (price) levels is a surprise. It’s mostly domestic demand,” she added.

Looking ahead to 2022, Jensen feels that current economics favor corn over soybeans and there will likely be more corn acres than beans next year. However, there’s still the one big thing that could throw that off and that’s fertilizer. The concern is not just about the price of fertilizer, but also its availability.