Corn market considers weather, anticipates USDA report

In real estate the most important factors to consider are “location, location, location.” Typically during this time in the growing season, for commodity markets the important factors to consider are “weather, weather, weather.”

And this year, perhaps location of the weather (specifically rain and how much) is the really important factor for commodity markets as parts of the Corn Belt have been getting ample amounts of precipitation like Illinois, Indiana, and eastern Iowa. On the other hand, much of the western Corn Belt, like North and South Dakota and western Minnesota have been particularly dry.

According to Ed Usset, professor emeritus and grain marketing economist with the University of Minnesota, the two parts of the weather that markets are looking at is where did rain fall and did those areas get as much rain as they expected. And the market has been reacting to that.

At one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of June 21, the July cash price for corn was $6.34 and basis was +63 cents over. The October 2021 futures price was $5.57 with the basis at -9 cents under.

As far as price direction in the coming weeks, Usset’s advice is to follow the weather.

“The current situation is terrible. I won’t predict (price direction) because I can’t predict the weather,” he said. “If we turn dry over the next three weeks, we’re not done going higher. If we change this weather pattern to give us some more consistent rain, prices could recede.