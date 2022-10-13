Corn market continues to deal with Ukraine war

The war in Ukraine continues to create issues for the corn market.

“The ongoing war in Ukraine continues to be a driving force for the corn market today,” said Ed Usset, professor emeritus and grain marketing economist with the University of Minnesota’s Center for Farm Financial Management.

“Russia is bombing Kyiv and it sounds like it’s quite possible that this export deal could fall apart when the current one ends. That’s not good news. You see that in the wheat market that’s up 60 cents today,” he added when providing his comments on Oct. 10.

Ukraine and Russia had come to an agreement earlier this summer that allowed Ukraine to export some grains, including corn, from their Black Sea ports, but it was not a permanent agreement.

“But that’s not an ongoing thing,” he said. “They have to discuss that.”

With the recent escalation in the war efforts, that’s had an impact on the market and has pushed prices upward.

“We’re looking at some really good prices in corn. And I’m hearing that ethanol margins are pretty good right now,” he said, adding that basis levels are also very good at this time.

“I’ve got 30 years of data and they're the best I’ve ever seen in 30 years. The basis is good,” he said. “I think that speaks to a pipeline that’s empty. There’s a lot of space out there and everyone who wants corn doesn’t have any. So the pipeline is empty and they’re really banking on this harvest to fill up storage space and so on.”

Right now, Usset said he’s looking at current prices here that are very good. In southwest Minnesota, local corn prices are around $6.70 per bushel, which is “a good price.”

“You have to go back to that period from mid-April to mid-June for something better, and then it was only modestly better,” he said.

At one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of Oct. 11, the October cash price for corn was $6.61 and basis was -31 cents under. The January 2023 futures price was $6.99 with the basis at -6 cents under.

One other factor that has been impacting prices and basis levels is the fact that barge transportation along the Mississippi River has slowed because of lower water levels due to drought conditions.

“The basis levels, the out-state basis levels of western and southern Minnesota are as good or better than Savage, Minn., where we load the barges for export, and that’s not normal,” he said. “You’ve got better basis levels in southwestern Minnesota than you have in Savage and that’s weird. It speaks volumes.”

Outside of the war in Ukraine, the market was also looking forward to a USDA crop report and WASDE (World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate) report that was due out Oct. 12. Usset said. He, along with the market, was expecting a modest cutback in yields from the September report.

“That seems to be the word out there,” he said, adding that, combined with the war-related issues, could contribute to a more bullish outlook.

“In my humble opinion, if we look purely at the numbers, worldwide and in the U.S., you can build one hell of a bullish case in the world of corn because stock levels are just small and you can build a bullish case on that,” he said.

“However, we’ve got a strong dollar and export demand is lagging behind a year ago…which speaks to me that they go together. It hasn’t been good. We’re just highly priced in the world,” he continued.

“I’m thinking that producers are going to put corn in the bin this fall at harvest. I’m thinking about that because they’re expecting higher prices. I can make the case for higher prices based on stocks, but we’re starting at a high price level and there’s low demand, so there’s risk there. It’s hard to avoid that,” he added.

Looking ahead, Usset said he’s already started thinking about the 2023 corn crop.

“I know production costs are up. I know there’s a war going on, and yet (corn prices are at) a profitable level and it’s not too early to think about next year,” he said.