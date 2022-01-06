Corn market ends year on strong note

Corn prices may not have ended the year at its highest point of the year, but over the past two months of 2021 prices had improved by 10 percent.

“We’ve had a helluva strong rally since harvest. We’ve done this before. It’s not uncommon for harvest prices to be lower, but we’re up over 10 percent the last two months,” said Ed Usset, professor emeritus and grain marketing economist with the University of Minnesota. “That’s a big move. I have a sense of what’s driving it. We're worried about weather in South America (and) demand is pretty good.”

To check out how often the market finished this strongly, Usset went back to 1980 and picked out every year since when cash corn prices had risen 10 percent or more from harvest to the end of the year. What he found is that it’s not a rare thing. In fact, he found 12 years like 2021.

“You would expect to be higher. It’s the 10 percent or more that makes this different. It’s a big move.”

After finding those 12 years, he also wondered what happened in the first half of the following year – January through June.

When he started this research, he thought he could flip a coin and would find that in some of those 12 years prices would have gone up, and in others they would have gone down, that the rally didn’t necessarily continue in all those years. But that’s not what he found.

“Out of those 12 years, nine of them continued higher into early June. The other three years, two of those three years the market was relatively flat. It went down, but just a percent or two,” he said. “Only one year went down what we’d call ‘a lot,’ and that was 2000-01, the good ol’ days of $1.80 corn. I just found that interesting. In fact, some of these years – half of them – the rise in the first half of the year was really big – 15-20-30 percent or more. There were some strong years there.