Corn market focused on planting progress

The corn market right now has been and will continue to be focused on planting progress for the near-term because time is running out.

“We’re getting into not only the planting season, but the growing season, so we’re hung up on the planting pace,” said Ed Usset, professor emeritus and grain marketing economist with the University of Minnesota’s Center for Farm Financial Management. “We’re a little bit behind normal and yet you’ve got to believe they’re making progress right now. I think the trade expects to see some good progress and maybe getting close to two-thirds of this crop being planted by the time the report comes out today (May 23).

“I’m concerned about North Dakota. The problem is in the Dakotas,” he continued. “Good grief. A year ago it was the second coming of the Dust Bowl and we were going to dry up Canada and North Dakota and they were just going to blow away, and now they can’t get in the field (because) they’ve had so much moisture.”

That said, he believed farmers would be able to take advantage of a more favorable weather forecast for the last week of May.

“This is what’s driving the corn market. Prices are still really good,” he said. “I’m looking at nearby prices in southern Minnesota somewhere in that $7.70-$7.80 range. It’s 30 cents off its high, but it’s still a helluva price for corn. It might be about as good a price as we’ve ever seen. I know we have seen $8 corn briefly, but we're right near there.”

New crop corn bids are close to $7 at $6.80-$6.90 a bushel. Again, those are a little off the highs and a little off the spike from earlier in May, but still really good.

“New crop corn prices have backed off some, but they’re still at great levels. If a guy has got nothing priced, or very little priced, the opportunity to price new crop corn at just under $7 a bushel is there,” he said. “I don’t think that people have ever had that opportunity at this time of the year. I know that later in the year, back in 2011-12, there were maybe opportunities as good, but not this early in the year.”

Looking at area prices, at one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of May 23, the June cash price for corn was $7.59 and basis was -18 cents under. The October 2022 futures price was $7.32 with the basis at -1 cent under.

“I think the market is trying to find its message. We know the factors going on. We know that we’re a little behind on planting. We have a war going on in Ukraine with Russia and it has affected their plantings in Ukraine and that’s a big deal because they are an important exporter in this world,” he said.

Usset said the market is in a very bullish mode and it is driven not only by good demand, but also by some supply problems, notably as a result of the conflict in Ukraine. There are also concerns about the U.S. and delayed planting and weather concerns. Adding to the mix is dry weather in France, which is a big wheat producer, and heat in India, another a big wheat producer.

“But where is all the debate and discussion on food versus fuel? I am surprised at how little debate there is,” he said. “Here we are talking about sustainable diesel fuel and just ramping up oilseed production for fuel when maybe we should be worried about food. The silence is deafening. I don’t see the discussion there and there really ought to be one.

“It’s a big deal. We’ve got a tight stocks situation, good demand. We’ve got a lot of bullish factors out there and it’s not a good time for the U.S. to have a poor crop…not that we have one yet, but it’s not a good time if that comes up,” he added.

Producers are making up lost time with planting, but all the crops aren’t in the ground yet and timely rains and warm weather have to follow in order to get a good crop.

“That’s the news out there and this market is going to stay strong – corn and soybeans – until we prove that this crop is good, and potentially very good,” he said. “(But) it takes a while to get there. We can’t conclude that in early May, so we’re going to be nervous. Every poor outlook on wet weather is going to be met with a nice rise in prices.”

The market is also keeping a watch on the weather in South America where things are looking better than they were a year ago. South America is a big player in corn and Usset said it would be very helpful for world food supplies if they had a big corn crop.

“But I don’t know if it’s necessarily going to be a boomer. I think it’s going to be okay, but not a boomer. We need a booming crop somewhere,” he said.

About the only country Usset feels is heading toward a very good crop is Russia…in wheat.

“Oh, the irony. The ones who don’t want to play nice, they’re going to have (a big wheat crop),” he said, adding that perhaps that could help alleviate world food shortages.

In the U.S., the perspective on that topic for a lot of Americans is different from much of the world.

“We complain about higher food prices. We have inflation and food prices are up and so on, but we’re not worried about starving,” he said. “We’re going to pay more, but we’re not worried about starving.

“Ukraine and Russia send an awful lot of grain to poorer countries in Africa and that’s where we should be worried,” he continued. “Those are people with real concerns. It’s not just a price issue, it’s an availability issue. We haven’t heard the sad stories yet, but that’s where the vulnerability is.”

