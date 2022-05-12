Corn market keeping eye on weather, planting progress

Weather was still the primary focus of the corn market the first part of May as cool, wet weather was further delaying an already slow start to planting.

That focus on the weather and planting isn’t going to change any time soon either, according to Allison Thompson, commodity broker and market analyst at The Money Farm, West Fargo, N.D. More would be found out about planting progress in the next USDA report.

“Some good progress was made in the Corn Belt. I think they’re looking at around 30 percent (planted in that region), she said on May 9, adding that producers there were hoping to get that 50 percent mark the following week. “I think the market would be pretty satisfied with that.”

Progress has picked up there and there is a push to get more of the corn crop planted by May 15-20.

“But even so, we might still see some yields get talked about with it getting later for being planted, especially for corn,” she said, adding yields could be affected depending on how much gets planted in the next couple weeks. “That will be key. We could start seeing the market talk about yields being lowered just due to (the delayed planting). But then again, we’re still talking about weather, and a lot depends on what kind of season we have ahead of us this summer.”

The later planting is delayed, the more chance there would be that some acres actually get shifted from corn to soybeans. Thompson said they’ve already visited with a few producers they’ve worked with who have already talked about switching.

“I think that’s kind of widespread around the area, too, especially as they’re going to start pushing some planting dates around the 25th (of May), and I don’t know if we’re going to get in.

With so much rain lately over the past couple weeks, it will be interesting to see how close we get to that planting window,” she said.

“In the end, if we see some corn acres move away…when they’re already looking at lower acres this year anyway…that could be bullish for corn, “ she said. “But, again, we won't find out anything more on acres, if we see a shift in acres, until that June 30 report from USDA and we’ve got quite a ways to go before that.”

In the Northern Plains, there hasn’t been much planting progress made due to the cool, wet start to planting this spring. There has been some progress in sandhill areas, but those are few and far between.

“I talked to two guys up by Canada and they were working some wet spots, but I think their wet spots got wetter after today, so it’s been extremely slow in our area,” she said. “Through the Corn Belt they’ve had better weather and their forecast looks better than ours, so I think that’s where most of the plating progress is being seen. To be honest, in the grand scheme of things, that’s where a majority of the acres are, so they’re going to get more of the market attention than we are, unfortunately.”

In other world news, the corn crop in South America affects the market up here off and on, but at this time the weather in the U.S. takes more of a precedent. She explained the second corn crop in South America is dry, and it looks like it’s going to continue to be dry in some of the bigger producing areas over the middle of May.

“It’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. We have seen a few private analysts lower their production estimates and that’s good to see from a bullish standpoint for corn, but we’ll have to see what the USDA does (in its upcoming supply and demand report),” she said. “But it just may be too early yet for them to make too big of a change on weather impacts right now just because I know that they’re in pollination.”

The South American second corn crop is still a few months out from harvest, so USDA might be slow in reacting.

“We know they like to see actual production numbers before they make any big moves, so I’m not expecting any big moves that way at this time, but it’s definitely something to keep an eye on, especially when we’re dealing with tight global supplies as it is,” she said.

On the demand side for the U.S., things are looking good, especially for old crop corn, according to Thompson, who is expecting a friendly report coming from USDA.

“I think that we will end up increasing old crop export sales for the U.S., and in the end that will lower our ending stocks. I think it’s going to be a friendlier report on that end,” she said. “And, of course, we have our first look at new crop on (May 12), which is kind of exciting.”

Thompson pointed out that U.S. producers are looking at planting 89.5 million acres of corn in 2022. In terms of yield, producers would be looking at around 181 bushels per acre, according to the USDA Outlook Forum.

“It depends what (USDA does) with demand. I think they’ll probably keep it strong, depending on how they end up looking at the Russia/Ukraine (war) in the end, if they’re going to carry that over into next year’s crop and keep our demand strong with strong exports,” she said. “We’ll have to see how they do that, but if they do keep it similar to this year we could see some tight ending stocks, as well.”

Thompson also noted that local prices have fallen off to below $7 in many areas, especially with basis widening out locally. There are some ethanol plants that are doing a little bit better, but new crop has really kind of fallen off.

“Overall, I think the report could be a bullish turnaround for us, but we are getting around $7 (for old crop). If we can hold that, it would be key.”

Looking at local prices, at one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of May 9, the February cash price for corn was $7.20 and basis was -24 cents under. The September 2022 futures price was listed at $7.07 and basis was -14 cents under.

