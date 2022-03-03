Corn market keeping tabs on conflict in Ukraine

Commodity markets, notably corn and wheat, are seeing a direct impact from the war in Ukraine as all of the country’s ports were closed and causing concerns about shipments, which along with economic sanctions against Russia, was helping to push prices higher.
Ukraine accounts for 10-15 percent of the world’s corn exports, and Russia and Ukraine combined account for 25-30 percent of total world wheat exports, so having the ports closed causes obvious concerns for customers.
“Ukraine is a very large exporter of corn. And right now Ukraine is essentially shut down,” said Betsy Jensen, Northland Farm Business Management and a producer/marketer from Stephen, Minn. That’s potentially good news for U.S. corn producers as customers may not get the shipments they’ve already purchased, or they may have to source from other regions, including the U.S.
One thing Jensen is encouraging farmers to do is keep an eye on the basis.
“The futures market can go crazy, but there’s also a lot of uncertainty right now in shipping…where those boats are going to be coming from and who’s going to be buying,” she said. “So keep an eye on your basis. The basis is going to tell you a lot about how strong the market is.
“The basis has been limit up/limit down, back and forth. So watch the stability of the basis,” she continued. “So far corn is hanging in there. Corn is doing well. There is still good cash demand for corn.
“I expect that if the world starts replacing some of their Ukrainian corn purchases with U.S. corn purchases, that’s going to be great news for U.S. farmers,” she added.
Besides the concerns with the ports being closed, another big potential problem is whether or not Ukrainian farmers will be able to get their crops planted and harvested if the war continues for several weeks or months.
“It’s not just the Ukraine exports, they also have their own domestic use and right now there is no way to get any crops out of Ukraine. So for wheat and corn, this is a huge issue,” she said.
“I don’t know how long this war is going to last, but at this point Ukraine is essentially out of the market when it comes to corn and wheat exports.”
Another unfortunate impact is that the war is also disrupting the world’s fertilizer market. Ukraine and Belarus are huge exporters of potash and Russia is a big exporter of urea, potash and natural gas, and with the ports closed this could cause a fertilizer shortage and drive prices up.
“It’s not great news from a fertilizer perspective. Prices for both fertilizer and fuel have skyrocketed,” Jensen said, adding that fertilizer buyers are trying to anticipate how high fertilizer prices might go and are trying to cover themselves.
“Some of it is caution,” she said. “Fertilizer buyers are covering themselves for those higher input costs.”
And right now fertilizer prices are moving as much as the commodity prices are moving, going sharply higher one day and sharply lower the next.
“It’s easy to see our grain market movement… (and) if we had a fertilizer futures market right now, it would be just as volatile,” she said.
At one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of March 2, March cash corn prices were listed at $7.14 and basis was -24 cents under. May 2022 corn futures prices were listed at $7.38 and basis was +13 cents over.
Looking ahead to spring planting, which is just around the corner, Jensen said there were all sorts of projections that had come out for anticipated acreage this year, but now most of those will likely have to be changed given the war and rising prices.
USDA will release its Planting Intentions Report at the end of March and, at this point, Jensen is guessing there would be a large increase in corn acres.
“But given the volatility in the corn market, I just don’t know what to say about that,” she said. “This limit up/limit down stuff certainly tests your resolve when it comes to crop marketing.”
That said, Jensen feels corn acres are going to be going up, and corn is doing its best to buy more acres.
“This conflict could help our corn prices, but it might not be such great news for soybean prices locally,” she said. “Right now corn is aggressive. It’s trying to buy acres and it looks like at this point corn is winning the race for 2022 acres.
“Fertilizer costs are still a factor, but a lot of guys already have their fertilizer purchased, so there isn’t a whole lot of fertilizer left to buy for the 2022 crop year,” she added. “There aren’t too many people that have unpriced fertilizer needs for 2022.”
Last year’s corn acres were 93.4 million acres, which was almost 3 million more than the year before and 4 million higher than the year before that.
“So we already had a big increase last year for corn acres, and I foresee it happening again. Our corn market is still very strong,” she concluded.