Corn market keeping tabs on conflict in Ukraine

Commodity markets, notably corn and wheat, are seeing a direct impact from the war in Ukraine as all of the country’s ports were closed and causing concerns about shipments, which along with economic sanctions against Russia, was helping to push prices higher.

Ukraine accounts for 10-15 percent of the world’s corn exports, and Russia and Ukraine combined account for 25-30 percent of total world wheat exports, so having the ports closed causes obvious concerns for customers.

“Ukraine is a very large exporter of corn. And right now Ukraine is essentially shut down,” said Betsy Jensen, Northland Farm Business Management and a producer/marketer from Stephen, Minn. That’s potentially good news for U.S. corn producers as customers may not get the shipments they’ve already purchased, or they may have to source from other regions, including the U.S.

One thing Jensen is encouraging farmers to do is keep an eye on the basis.

“The futures market can go crazy, but there’s also a lot of uncertainty right now in shipping…where those boats are going to be coming from and who’s going to be buying,” she said. “So keep an eye on your basis. The basis is going to tell you a lot about how strong the market is.

“The basis has been limit up/limit down, back and forth. So watch the stability of the basis,” she continued. “So far corn is hanging in there. Corn is doing well. There is still good cash demand for corn.