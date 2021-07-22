Corn market ponders east versus west production

It’s not necessarily a battle between the eastern and western Corn Belts, but corn production in the two regions is certainly shaping up to have a big impact on the market.

The main thing influencing the corn market right now is the weather and crop progress, according to Luke Swenson, president of The Money Farm, West Fargo, N.D., giving his report on July 19. He pointed out the last 10 days of the month were forecasted to be hot and dry and the market is trying to assess what it actually has to take for risk going into the new year.

“We’ve got people on the insurance side that are talking how North Dakota’s yield could be off 30 or 40 bushels to the acre,” Swenson said. “Well, how does that account when you’ve got Iowa, Illinois, and others that are looking at possibly close to (record yields)? With the drought issues in the northern and western Corn Belt, could that be offset by the eastern Corn Belt? Well, the more states that get hit by little issues the more effort it’s going to take to actually offset this.

“We’re in the camp (where) we don’t think the 179.5 (million bushel figure) is fair, but, that being said, we also think you shave a couple bushels off of this and it’s not going to send us to $7.50 either,” he continued. “We’re high enough on prices that a little bit of increase is probably going to give us some rationing, but at the moment, I think it’s just giving us a tighter reason to be in this $5 to $6 range to maybe fighting a little higher on that range if weather continues to be an issue going into August.”