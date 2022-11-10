Corn market quiet with harvest wrapping up

There hasn’t been a lot of news or price movement in the corn market in recent weeks as producers have been busy wrapping up the 2022 harvest.

“For corn, the market has been pretty quiet. It’s looking for some direction, for some news,” said Randy Martinson, president of Martinson Ag Risk Management, Fargo, N.D.

One factor the market is keeping a close watch on is the potential poor production coming out of South America because of Argentina being extremely dry and their corn plantings being far behind normal. Just 23 percent of Argentina’s corn crop has been planted so far, which compares to 39 percent last year at this time.

“Their plantings have been extremely behind the average pace because of how dry it is and guys aren’t willing to take the risk of planting the crop, so that’s on the supportive side,” he said. “And, of course, the drought in the U.S. is slowly expanding into the Corn Belt and into the Midwest, so that has a lot of traders concerned about next year and whether we could possibly see this drought continue to be an impact, and the fact there’s hardly been any rain anywhere, especially in the western Corn Belt and the Northern Plains.

“The one thing on the backside that's kind of negative for corn is the fact that our exports are very poor and are running at about 50 percent of last year, and that’s kind of holding the black cloud over the corn market right now,” he added.

Martinson pointed out that USDA will be coming out with its crop production estimates for November, and it’s likely the agency is going to project a reduction in exports again.

“That’s the average trade estimate, but it looks like we could see production still continue to be a little bit of an issue,” he said. “Overall though, the corn market is waiting for something and wheat is rallying, so (corn) is kind of stuck in that tug of war. We’re seeing wheat showing some strength, and soybeans are seeing some strength, but the corn market just can’t seem to get rolling.”

He noted that the $7 level has seen extremely strong resistance, but the market hasn’t been able to trade up to that.

“If we can close above that twice, we could open this thing up for a little more of a run, but we just can’t seem to get above that because we don’t have the news to do it,” he explained.

Basis levels in the region continue to be good. Because of the rail situation and the issues that we’re seeing with the Mississippi River and getting barges down the river to the Gulf, the basis levels continue to be strong.

“Where there is corn, there is demand for it. It’s just a matter of whether or not we can see that continue if our exports continue to falter,” he said.

Looking at local prices as of the first week in November, Martinson said current bids were well over $6.50-$7 depending on location and how the crop was there.

“Of course, the higher prices are where there’s very little supply,” he said.

At one elevator in western Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of Nov. 7, the November price was $6.72 and basis was -10 cents under. The January 2023 futures price was listed at $6.86 and basis was -.01 cent under.