Something happened in the corn market that rarely happens: it reached a December high past harvest.
“I think this is only the fourth time in 25 years that the December high has happened past the middle of September,” said Ed Usset, professor emeritus and grain marketing economist with the University of Minnesota. “It is not the greatest rally that we’ve ever seen at this time of year, that would be 2010, but it’s the second greatest. What stands out to me is how no one saw this coming.”
To try and figure out how this happened, Usset said he went back to the May 2020 WASDE report. May is an important month in the WASDE report, he said, because it is the first official look at the next crop year from USDA.
“May of 2020 was the first time USDA published their ideas for the 2020-21 crop year,” he explained. “In that report, USDA had an estimate of a carryout of corn of 3.3 billion bushels at the end of August 2021. The November WASDE report almost cut that in half...we’re down to 1.7 billion bushels. That’s a dramatic decrease in ending stocks. It’s dramatic. There’s no other way to say it.”
And the market is reacting to it with higher prices. But why the big decrease?
“Well, you’ve got yield reductions (that were) bigger than expected even though, I swear, it’s still a pretty good sized crop, it’s not a record crop, but it’s a pretty good sized crop.” he said. “But this thing is all about China. We’ve got no new news there, except that they’re buying.
“I think in the last 30 years China has not imported more than 7 million metric tons of corn,” he continued, adding that comes out to about 280 million bushels. “This year the trade is kicking around 25-30 million metric tons – a billion bushels, 1.2 billion bushels. It won’t all come from the U.S., but probably most of it, probably half or better would. That’s what we’re dealing with.
“The amazing thing to me is that even as late as the end of August, we didn’t see this coming. The derecho sort of woke us up a bit, and that’s part of the issue, but there was much more going on. The trade didn’t truly wake up to this until, I swear, on the cusp of harvest,” he added.
Usset also noted the market acknowledged the strong demand and that the November WASDE report confirmed smaller supplies, “and off we go.”
December corn is more than $1 higher from where it was in early August. But while it’s an “incredible move,” the question going forward is: will it keep going?
Usset noted that a lot of people were frustrated a month ago, before the November WASDE (World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate) report, that USDA would not raise their import estimates for China and corn in the current crop year.
“They wouldn’t raise it. And a guy from USDA made an interesting comment, he said, ‘Well, China has a history of canceling purchases. So we’re not sure.’ Even though they have more purchases, they could cancel some,” Usset said. “A lot of people thought that sounded weird, but, you know what, they do have a history of canceling purchases. They have done that in the past. I’m not saying they’ll do it this time, I’m not smart enough to know that, but they have done that. It’s not a crazy thought for USDA to have said that, even though it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen.”
With better corn prices Usset has some advice for producers who have corn left in the bin.
“My only comment is ‘good for you.’ You’ve got more grain to price, but have an exit plan,” he said. “And enjoy this. This is going to be a good year for farmers (with) special payments due to COVID, (improved) trade and all this stuff going on, and now a market rally at the end. What I’m hearing is some farmers wanting to sell grain and defer payment until next year, and they only do that if they have a tax problem. So, it’s going to be a good year.
“But I would say, as always, I like to look ahead and people should have 2021 on their radar,” he continued. “I note that December 2021 corn has just gone over $4.10. It’s not the greatest price in the world, it’s not a life of contract high, but it’s only 10 cents away from a life of contract high. I hope people are looking ahead because we’re in the thrill of a wonderful rally.”
But the New Year is just around the corner and people start to look ahead and think about planting. And this year they may be looking at not only corn, but particularly soybeans, which is enjoying an even bigger price rally.
“If prices stay where they are (there could be) 5, 6, 7 million more acres of soybeans, I don’t know. It’s going to be a lot, (because) soybeans are very profitable. You’re even going to see more corn, so you can do the math on that,” he said.
Usset was also looking at November 2021 soybeans, which were at $10.56.
“Most of your readers could lock in something very close to $10 soybeans for next year right now,” he said. “That November contract, by the way, at $10.56 right now, that was $2 less at its lowest point. It’s up about $1-$1.25 in the last four months.”
At one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of Nov. 23, the December cash price for corn was $4 and basis was -48 cents under. The April 2021 futures price was listed at $4.37 and basis was 6 cents over.
“So I say ‘good for you’ if you’ve got grain left to sell, but have an exit plan of how long you’ll hang on,” Usset said. “But get 2021 at least on your radar and think about what it would take to get you to start there. I would say $10.50 November soybeans is a place to start for next year and then hope to hell you’re wrong.”