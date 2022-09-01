Corn market reacts to production estimates

Even though harvest is weeks off, early estimates for yield and total production for corn have started coming in and the market is reacting to that and getting a lot of attention.

“Corn has been taking center stage. Beans are important, obviously, and there are things to talk about on the bean side, too, but the biggest thing in corn right now is we start debating over what our yields are going to be and what size crop we will be looking at,” said Frayne Olson, grain marketing economist at North Dakota State University.

USDA came out with its estimates for corn yield and production in its August report. Each year in August when USDA starts getting the information for its report, it starts to move away from trendline yield, which is based on historical average, to actual field reports, Olson explained.

In August, USDA used farmer surveys combined with satellite imagery to try and estimate yields across the U.S.

“Well, anyone that's done yield counts and tries to understand crop development knows that estimating corn yields and estimating soybean yields in August is kind of tricky,” Olson said. “It’s a little early, but it’s primarily based on farmer survey information…and they use satellite imagery as the backstop for that.”

That info was prepared and released in mid-August.

Olson also pointed out that Pro Farmer recently came out with its finding from a tour of seven major Corn Belt states. Their yield estimates and total production estimates came out quite a bit lower than USDA’s estimate, according to Olson.

“The trade was a bit surprised at the results they found,” he said. “Again, estimating yields this early in the season is always a bit tricky, but the market is responding to that…not only the USDA information, but now followed up by the Pro Farmer tour.”

Some other private analysts have come out with their estimates for yield, as well.

“We’re taking the top end off of the yield numbers. So rather than looking at kind of an average crop, or trendline yield, most of the industry is looking at something below that,” he said, adding that the trendline yield for corn in the U.S. is about 177 bushels per acre, plus or minus a little bit depending on whose numbers you use.

USDA’s number in the August report was 175.4 bushels per acre and Pro Farmer came in at 168.1 bushels per acre.

“The numbers coming in from the private estimates are quite a bit lower than that. Anytime you take a bushel or two off the yield estimate and then times that by 89 million acres, that starts adding up,” he continued. “So we’ve seen some support in the corn market because of these concerns and yield potential. Nobody expects this to be a disastrous year, but anytime we start taking the top end off of those yields, the market gets a little nervous.”

Right now, Olson noted the real focus in the marketplace and what’s getting a lot of the attention is how many bushels the U.S. going to have available.

He also pointed out that in September, USDA is going to come out with reports for both production numbers and the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. Prior to the report, USDA will resurvey farmers and also use satellite imagery to provide more data on the crops as they will be more developed. Farmers will have a better idea of what they expect in terms of yield at that time.

But USDA will also be sending out enumerators into selected fields to do actual yield counts and collect data.

“(The enumerators) do stand counts and try to estimate the size of the cob and the number of kernels per row to just like, kind of like what the Pro Farmer guys did, to get more of a ground truthing,” he said.

The use of the survey, satellite imagery, and the information from the enumerators will make the report more accurate and give USDA the ability to release a more informed forecast.

“(USDA) will rely on farmer surveys, what the farmers think their yields are going to be, satellite imagery, and the actual count of these enumerators…their information,” he said. “We should get some more accurate information coming out in September and, obviously, that’s going to be watched very closely by the trade.”

On the demand side, Olson noted the U.S. is starting to pick up some additional corn export sales.

“This time of year we normally don’t see a lot of corn export sales, but it is something the trade is watching,” he said.

Looking at corn prices, Olson noted that current local prices were around $6.40 cash delivery at harvest.

“It’s lower than what we saw this spring with all the concerns about planting, but $6.40 is still a really good price for corn. I don’t know that many farmers who are going to complain about that, even selling off the combine at harvest,” he said.

At one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, on Aug. 30, the September cash price for corn was $6.87 per bushel and basis was +10 cents over. The December 2022 futures price was listed at around $6.78 and basis was -6 cents under.

“Looking ahead, the top story is going to be what production is going to be and how many bushels we’re going to have to deal with. That’s the big uncertainty right now,” he concluded.