Corn market riding soybeans’ coattails

Soybeans prices are riding the wave of a bullish rally in early January and corn is being pulled along, though not quite as bullish.

“Corn is mildly bullish. It’s being pulled up by soybeans,” said Betsy Jensen, Northland Farm Business Management and a producer/marketer from Stephen, Minn. “That’s a huge issue.”

Jensen noted that the same issues that are in play in terms of weather for soybeans in South America are also somewhat in play for corn, though not to the same degree.

Due to drought conditions across much of South America, the soybean crop there is now being called into question, she pointed out. The market is keeping a close watch on South American weather, trying to figure out how bad the drought is going to be and how it will impact both crops, though corn to a lesser extent as it follows soybeans.

“South America has a huge latitude to it and so they have a very diverse crop … but the drought isn’t affecting (corn) quite as much. We’re still probably going to have some respectable production when it comes to corn,” she said.

“The bullish South American forecast is mostly bullish for soybeans and not quite as bullish for corn. Corn isn’t out of control bullish like soybeans are, but it’s certainly going along for the ride,” Jensen continued.

“So with corn we’re not quite as bullish. We still have respectable stocks of corn and our export sales are okay,” she continued, adding that current sales totals are lagging behind USDA’s projection, but the gap is closing. We’re not on track to meet USDA’s projection in regard to corn exports. We’re going to be short,” she stated, adding that corn exports are short roughly 125-130 million bushels.