Corn market sees good push up in prices

Dry conditions and lower corn production in South America was helping to push up corn prices as February began. After climbing up steadily as January was coming to an end, the corn market was up another 10 cents for old crop corn and 5 cents for new crop on Feb. 1.
“We continue to see a pretty good push in the corn prices,” said Randy Martinson, president of Martinson Ag Risk Management, Fargo, N.D. “A lot of it is being tied to a couple things – the biggest one is production concerns out of South America because the hot, dry conditions have likely impacted the potential crop out of Argentina and Brazil.
“The majority of Brazil’s crop is the safrinha crop, the second crop, which is being planted now and they’re hoping the rains come into play and that crop can get to be pretty good yet,” he continued. “But they are saying that the first crop, which amounts to about 25 percent of their production, was lost. It was pretty bad.”
Also, Argentina’s corn crop was going through pollination just as the heat was hitting, as well, so that country is looking at a little lower production.
The other factor of major concern is the ongoing and worsening tension between Russia and Ukraine, which has also brought in the U.S. and other NATO nations. If the tensions evolve into a military action, that could impact the flow of grains from those countries.
“The expectation is that we’re going to see less exports coming out of the Ukraine, which is where China has been buying a lot of (its) corn, which then could mean that the U.S. has potential to pick up not only China’s business, but some other export business that Ukraine was taking care of if we get into some military skirmish there, which a lot of people think will happen,” he said.
Martinson also noted that Canada is in the market to buy quite a bit of corn. as well. The two countries are working to resolve an issue regarding trucking and rail freight in order for the U.S. to get the crop up to Canada.
On the demand side, U.S. corn exports have been pretty good, which is a positive given the high prices and the fact “we continue to set new contract highs in both old crop and new crop corn just about on a daily basis.”
“We still have good exports as Mexico has been in (the market) buying at these high prices, which tells us that they’re worried about supply from other areas, as well. So demand continues to be fairly strong and that’s helping to put some underlying strength in this, as well,” he said.
Looking ahead to spring planting, Martinson pointed out that many commodities will be competing for acres and that could push prices even higher.
“Soybeans keep going up and corn has to go with it to keep going for new crop because corn can’t lose acres to soybeans,” he explained. “That’s keeping that competition for new crop moving forward, and today (Feb. 1) we start citing crop insurance prices and we’ve got some lofty prices that look like they could come into play for the base price for crop insurance,” he said.
He further explained that those prices will be set using the average price over the course of the month.
“And right now the December contract for corn is indicating that we could have the second-highest price for the base price for insurance at this point,” he said.
Another thing that may favor producers choosing to plant more corn is the fact that fertilizer prices have come down. Just weeks ago there was a growing concern that rising fertilizer prices could impact planting decisions.
“What’s interesting is we’ve actually seen a decrease in fertilizer prices. A lot of producers have been able to negotiate a little lower price with suppliers,” he said. “We’ve actually seen about a $150 a ton drop in fertilizer prices. That’s also helping to encourage (producers) leaning more towards corn and to canola.
“Wheat still has to get a little bit better performance to try to get some acres, but right now, for the most part, I think corn acres will see an increase just because of how strong the yields have been, especially down in the southeast corner of North Dakota and northern South Dakota and western Minnesota where they’re a little wet. They might lean on corn just because the moisture is there,” he added.
Looking at local prices, at one elevator in western Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of Feb. 1, the February delivery price was $6.19 per bushel and basis was -16 cents under.
The June 2022 futures price was listed at $6.28 and basis was +9 cents over.
Wheat prices across the region are up around the $9 market, but Martinson isn’t sure that will be high enough to compete with corn and beans.
“Up in the northern regions, those guys will go with spring wheat. But I think canola is going to be a big competitor and so will barley and so will sunflowers,” he said.