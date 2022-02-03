Corn market sees good push up in prices

Dry conditions and lower corn production in South America was helping to push up corn prices as February began. After climbing up steadily as January was coming to an end, the corn market was up another 10 cents for old crop corn and 5 cents for new crop on Feb. 1.

“We continue to see a pretty good push in the corn prices,” said Randy Martinson, president of Martinson Ag Risk Management, Fargo, N.D. “A lot of it is being tied to a couple things – the biggest one is production concerns out of South America because the hot, dry conditions have likely impacted the potential crop out of Argentina and Brazil.

“The majority of Brazil’s crop is the safrinha crop, the second crop, which is being planted now and they’re hoping the rains come into play and that crop can get to be pretty good yet,” he continued. “But they are saying that the first crop, which amounts to about 25 percent of their production, was lost. It was pretty bad.”

Also, Argentina’s corn crop was going through pollination just as the heat was hitting, as well, so that country is looking at a little lower production.

The other factor of major concern is the ongoing and worsening tension between Russia and Ukraine, which has also brought in the U.S. and other NATO nations. If the tensions evolve into a military action, that could impact the flow of grains from those countries.

“The expectation is that we’re going to see less exports coming out of the Ukraine, which is where China has been buying a lot of (its) corn, which then could mean that the U.S. has potential to pick up not only China’s business, but some other export business that Ukraine was taking care of if we get into some military skirmish there, which a lot of people think will happen,” he said.