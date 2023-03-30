Early March was hard on a lot of commodities when many markets experienced a sell-off that sent prices falling, but since then prices have recovered somewhat and corn is leading the way.

“Right now, today, corn is the one that’s setting the price direction,” said Frayne Olson, grain marketing economist at North Dakota State University. “Corn and wheat took quite a dive a few weeks ago and then soybeans followed pretty quickly after that. (Since then) we’ve seen some recovery and corn has really been leading the recovery.”

A lot of that recovery has been driven by some additional export sales into China for old crop corn.

“That’s really been the driver. We’re picking up some sales that a lot of people weren’t sure we’d get, and so that’s a positive sign,” he said.

But a lot of producers are still wondering why the sell-off occurred in the first place? How did it occur and what does that mean?

There were a couple factors that happened at the same time, one being news out of South America, in particular Argentina, for both corn and soybeans, but also to some degree for the Brazilian second (safrinha) corn crop, which was getting to be like old news.

“We’d been talking about it for so long that people said, ‘Yeah, we know it’s bad,’ and then oftentimes what happens when the ag markets don’t have a lot of new news, they look to the outside markets, like the financial markets or the stock market, or even some global trade issues, bigger outside of agriculture issues to get their direction,” he explained. “That was about the time we saw the banking sector start having some banking issues. Silicon Valley Bank started failing and other banks (fell) in line after that, so it just got to be a real negative tone in the marketplace and we saw this slip in the commodity markets, as well.

“Once that tip-over happened, we also cleaned out some of the outside investment community – some of those outside investors that had positions saw the shift change and got out of their positions, which added more momentum to that push,” he said.

As a result, the market “did reach a bottom.” But, as the old saying goes, “the cure for low prices is low prices,” and that came into play later in the month when prices got low enough that some of the international buyers, in particular China, looked at it as a buying opportunity.

“(China) came in and started purchasing corn, and probably a lot more than people expected at this time of year,” he said. “Typically, we don’t see a lot of corn export business at this time, but the fact that the Chinese stepped in and bought as much as they did, I think, reset the tone.”

Now, he noted, both old crop corn and new crop corn are reacting to the same information.

As of March 28, at one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, the April cash price for corn was $6.47 per bushel and basis was +18 cents over. The September 2023 futures price was listed at around $5.79 and basis was at zero.

Going forward, the next big step will be the market reaction to the March 31 Prospective Planting Report from USDA (which came out after this article was written). Prior to its release, Olson said the industry was already debating what the acreage report would look like and was shifting its focus from South America back into the U.S. market and what’s happened here.

“This is really about finding the right balance of acres. I don’t know of any crop out there that’s aggressively competing for more acres,” he said. “Based on supply and demand conditions, most of the major crops are looking to see if they can hold acres to last year, put in trend line yields, kind of an average yield forecast, and supply and demand should be comfortable.”

The reason the Prospective Planting Report is so important is because it’s the first survey of farmers on a large scale that’s done, Olson pointed out. Although there are some private companies that will survey farmers, as well, those are on a smaller scale. USDA asks more people across the whole U.S.

“(USDA’s survey) is still considered the standard, probably the most reliable source, recognizing that we know farmers can change their planting intentions at any point,” he said. “The current expectation is we’ll see an increase in corn plantings depending on the forecast, (perhaps) anywhere from a 2-3 million acre increase from last year.”

For soybeans, he’s expecting acreage to either be flat or a small increase from last year. And then, of course, the weather factor will have an impact, as well.

“What is spring planting going to do? What is the weather outlook for spring? How quickly are we going to start planting? What’s the planting progress going to look like? We’re in that shifting phase now from what’s happening in South America into, from a production side, what’s happening in the U.S.,” he said.