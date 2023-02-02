Even though the corn market, unlike soybeans, is not as dependent on exports to be successful, U.S. corn exports have been slower than usual. Despite that, the corn market has remained strong on the basis of good domestic demand.

“When we look at (corn) grain inspected for exports, we are down almost 50 percent from a year ago. We are not inspecting a lot of grain, it’s not leaving our shores, and yet the corn market is staying strong, which indicates good domestic demand,” said Betsy Jensen, Northland Farm Business Management and a producer/marketer from Stephen, Minn.

“Soybeans are completely dependent on export sales, while corn is only a little dependent on export sales. The fact that (corn) export sales are down, it hasn't seemed to really affect the commodity markets,” she added.

That said, Jensen does anticipate better export demand, especially given what’s going on in Ukraine with the war with Russia ongoing. Also, the agreement between Russia and Ukraine to allow Ukraine to ship grain out the Black Sea ports is very tenuous as it appears tensions between the two countries are rising.

“Ukraine just came out this week that they are significantly down when it comes to their marketing year, as well. They are just not able to ship out their corn, and they are a big corn exporter,” she said.

“Ukraine keeps trying to see if the agreement with Russia will allow them to (export) out of their ports and it just isn’t happening. And so people are kind of giving up on the fact that Russia is going to allow Ukraine to ship out their corn,” she added.

If Ukraine is unable to ship out of the Black Sea, that could open opportunities for the U.S. as countries look for other sources of corn. Even if those sales are minimal, it would be moving in the right direction.

“Remember, corn is not as dependent on export sales…and we still have good domestic demand. We’re still using it for feed and we’re still using it for ethanol,” she said. “The market is staying strong. If you look at corn, we still have a good basis. The market is hanging in there even though we don’t have export sales.”

In other related news, the market continues to monitor the ongoing first crop corn, as well as soybean, harvest in South America. Conditions are still dry, more so in Argentina than in Brazil, which has resulted in a trimming of the corn production estimate in Argentina.

“They do anticipate that there has been damage done to the Argentina corn crop. That’s kind of helping our markets, as well,” Jensen said. “Yes, we don’t have export sales today, but we think we’re not going to have competition from Ukraine, (and) we’re going to have reduced competition from South America. So even though today’s numbers don’t look real optimistic for export sales, the market still thinks we’re going to have good demand for U.S. corn.”

Looking at local prices, Jensen noted that the basis on corn is “hanging in there” and that local prices are still doing great.

“We still have cash corn a little over $6.50 a bushel. If you look at the corn market, the basis is stronger going out farther. The market is a little inverted and basis is making up for that,” she said.

At one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of Jan. 31, February cash corn prices were listed at $6.69 and basis was -17 cents under. The July 2023 corn futures prices were listed at $6.70 and basis was +3 cents over.

“There is some incentive to keep corn in the bin. If it’s already in the bin, maybe you want to sell it for a spring delivery and try to capture that little increase in price,” she said on Jan. 30.

“We are looking at the April prices, which are 12 cents higher than today’s prices. I’ve got $6.54 today and $6.66 for April. So if your crop is already in the bin, maybe you want to price that for an April delivery before you can get in the field, or you want to be setting your price target for an April delivery,” she concluded.