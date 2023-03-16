Corn prices have fallen some lately, dropping below $6 for old crop. But the market is considering a number of recent factors, waiting to see which direction those factors may move it in the coming weeks.

“Since USDA’s Ag Outlook numbers came out, corn has taken a wait-and-see attitude,” said Randy Martinson, president of Martinson Ag Risk Management, Fargo, N.D., adding that the market is looking at a potential increase in acres and increasing stocks, according to estimates that came out in USDA’s Ag Outlook Forum. “Couple that with the fact that demand has been a little slow on the export side, and ethanol production has been a little slow, it’s taken corn into a wait-and-see attitude.”

Another factor is concerns about South America’s corn production. Argentina’s production, Martinson pointed out, continues to get reduced dramatically. In early March, all of the major reporting services in Argentina were cutting crop production estimates down significantly, he noted. And in its estimates, USDA reduced the crop by 7 to 8 million metric tons.

“We continue to see the crop deteriorate in Argentina, but we’re also concerned about the crop potential in Brazil because of the wet conditions that continue to slow planting,” he said. “Right now, we are still looking at seeing a decent crop out of Brazil, but that’s a projection because they’re just planting. And of course, with the lower production in Argentina, the combined South American production is going to be equal to or a little lower than last year.

“That should help increase our demand once we get into April/May and once China realizes they’re going to have to come to the U.S. to buy corn to get their needs met,” he added.

The South American concerns could also play into planting decisions for U.S. farmers this spring, according to Martinson, who feels there may be a little bit of an acres race yet. “Soybeans need to come in and buy acres and they’re going to try and get them away from corn, so there is a little optimism out there,” he said.

On the demand side, U.S. corn exports have begun to pick up some. Although there have been rumors that China has been aggressively buying U.S. corn, there has been no confirmation of that yet. Martinson expects that should start to come in another month.

“Overall, it’s the demand structure and the idea that we’ve got bigger potential acres that has caused corn to slow down, take a back seat,” he said. “But I think there are some friendly items out there that this market isn’t paying attention to.

“We’ve completely removed all of the war premium out of the market. We’ve completely removed any weather premium in the U.S., and with the Northern Plains seeing the weather that we are, I would expect that we’re going to see delayed planting, we’re likely going to see prevent plant and potentially lower corn acres up here in the northern regions because of the winter that just will not end,” he added. “I think that’s something that this market has got to watch.”

The recent drop in prices, of course, is concerning, but Martinson feels things could turn around going forward.

“Our decrease that we’ve seen has been too fast, too steep, so I do expect that we’ll see some technical recovery in this market no matter what, but I do think that April and May will bring us a little bit better market,” he said. “We normally don’t top or bottom the markets in February and March, they usually come in April and May, so I think we still have an opportunity to see this market see some movement.”

Looking at local prices, he noted that basis levels have remained strong and were running at about 20-30 cents under. Road restrictions are going to be coming on soon and he would expect that basis will continue to be fairly attractive as far as corn is concerned.

“Cash prices are around the $5.85 to $5.90 level. Basis is running about 30 cents under, so it still looks like a good cash price, but I think we could get that back up to $6 or a little better for old crop,” he said.

“New crop, of course, we’ve got a little wider basis and the market has been beat up a little there, but that’s one that should come in and help to try to defend acres,” he added.

At one elevator in western Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of March 12, the March delivery price was $6.05 and basis was -12 cents under. The September 2023 futures price was listed at $5.66 and basis was +4 cents over.

In terms of marketing, one of the things Martinson tells livestock producers is that if they need to buy corn for feed needs over the next couple of months, they should probably start getting that purchased and locked in.

“For producers needing to sell corn, be patient, wait for a little bit of a bounce in this market. I think it’s going to come,” he concluded.