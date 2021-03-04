Corn market tested highs in February

After testing market highs in February, the corn market has seen prices slip some lately. That said, prices are still averaging over $5 a bushel, and as spring planting nears, corn will be competing with various other commodities for acres, which means prices are likely to stay strong.

“We tested highs of $5.75, which is basically a 50 percent retracement from the 2012 highs to the 2020 lows,” said Luke Swenson, president of The Money Farm, West Fargo, N.D., on March 1. “We did that right before the February report came out, so by the time (this article comes out), obviously, we’ll be through the March report as well and what surprises lie in there no one really knows yet as expectations aren’t for too much of an adjustment.”

Looking at local prices, at one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of March 1, the March cash price for corn was $5.11 and basis was -36 cents under. The September 2021 futures price was listed at $4.93 and basis was +7 cents over.

According to Swenson, there are a lot of questions coming up from South America, which has been the biggest driver in this market in recent weeks. In last month’s report, USDA came out and said we’re going to have tighter new crop stocks.

“Regardless of the fact, they’re looking for a 180 bushel yield and decent acres and other things like that,” he continued. “That made traders go and shift their record long position from all old crop to where they really started funneling trade into new crop, as well. So you’re seeing support there.”