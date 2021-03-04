Corn market tested highs in February

After testing market highs in February, the corn market has seen prices slip some lately. That said, prices are still averaging over $5 a bushel, and as spring planting nears, corn will be competing with various other commodities for acres, which means prices are likely to stay strong.
“We tested highs of $5.75, which is basically a 50 percent retracement from the 2012 highs to the 2020 lows,” said Luke Swenson, president of The Money Farm, West Fargo, N.D., on March 1. “We did that right before the February report came out, so by the time (this article comes out), obviously, we’ll be through the March report as well and what surprises lie in there no one really knows yet as expectations aren’t for too much of an adjustment.”
Looking at local prices, at one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of March 1, the March cash price for corn was $5.11 and basis was -36 cents under. The September 2021 futures price was listed at $4.93 and basis was +7 cents over.
According to Swenson, there are a lot of questions coming up from South America, which has been the biggest driver in this market in recent weeks. In last month’s report, USDA came out and said we’re going to have tighter new crop stocks.
“Regardless of the fact, they’re looking for a 180 bushel yield and decent acres and other things like that,” he continued. “That made traders go and shift their record long position from all old crop to where they really started funneling trade into new crop, as well. So you’re seeing support there.”
Swenson is among those who think acre numbers are probably a little subdued on the corn side and beans, as well. He feels producers are probably going to add acres there, unless for some reason spring wheat really takes off this spring. That’s because “producers in Kansas are hoping they got frost damage so they can get a check and they can go back out and replant to beans or corn,” he said.
And up here in the Northern Plains, Swenson said there are growers who are completely ready to be done with corn and all of a sudden they’ve gone out and got tons of seed and are ready to plant a bunch of it this year.
“The acre swing is going to be real, especially in the northern regions, but the market is going to need to reward that,” he said. “I think if we fall back to $4.20 or something like that, with big insurance rates, they’re going to take the lesser of two evils and find one and just go with it.
“So we actually think the market is going to be rewarding people this spring to make some last-minute planting decisions, and prices, until you see something shift us off into the export market, are going to stay relatively strong,” he added.
Swenson noted that the most recent estimates from USDA on projected acres this year are 92 million acres for corn and 90 million for beans although, personally, he thinks those are a little understated.
“I think you’re going to find more than that. You’re going to find double crop. You’re going to find people walking a little away from wheat unless you get spring wheat closer to that $7 mark,” he said. “I wouldn't be surprised to see those numbers are actually low. So we’re looking at the tight ending stocks numbers off, and this is actually building in a little bit of a buffer there, say another million, million and a half corn/beans, just because we think we’re going to feel that adjustment come over.”
Looking at the demand side, demand has been strong, although for the previous last week and a half when China was going through the Chinese lunar new year, it's been relatively quiet. Buyers, Swenson pointed out, are obviously hoping they return to the table, but the big question is just where is it going to come from.
“If they need corn this year, the U.S. is still their major source going forward because the South American ports are absolutely slammed with soybeans and that’s going to hold pretty much the whole way through September right into our harvest season,” he said. “They have spot corn needs that they need ... the direction they’re going to go is right up here and clean out whatever is left.”
There’s not much old crop corn left on the farms, and if commercial buyers or exporters still need grain and they have a situation like this where growers are sitting on only a few percent of old crop, that could create some volatility in the market.
“In a normal marketing year, when you rally, that farmer is selling into it. Well, if there are no growers sitting on grain there’s not much to keep this market from running if buyers keep staying in the market going forward,” he explained. “When that happens you generally see volatility get into the hands of the market because there’s not a lot of resistance over the top of it as far as farmer selling goes.”
Going back to South America, Swenson said producers there are running farther into the dry season, which is delaying progress of their export crop – the Safrinha corn crop.
“So if that’s not there and their ports are going to be full of beans for six or seven months, well, corn from the U.S. might be the thing that surprises people most going forward,” he said.
The ethanol side of the corn industry has been okay. Swenson noted there was “a hiccup” recently with the storm down in Texas and Southern Plains that negatively impacted a bunch of ethanol plants and natural gas and so on.
“So we had one week of really bad ethanol production drop-off, but it’s not really a sustained problem,” he said. “We think they’re going to be right back up and running.”
Going forward, he said the real thing that’s impacting ethanol plants is the co-products, the dried distillers grains (DDGs), proteins and other things out in the world that are really impacting everything. So even though variable margins aren’t the best for ethanol, he said those things are keeping this market going and keeping these crush plants moving.
“We’re not going to be up to 110 million bushels a week like we were pre-COVID, but we’ll be right back in the upper 90s and keep chugging along there. We don’t see a big adjustment to that coming soon,” he said.
Another factor influencing ethanol is that crude oil prices continue to push above $60 a barrel and fuel prices are starting to get higher. And the new administration is trying to do everything it can to help green energy.
“The only way they do that is make fossil fuels more expensive so that, in turn, will help out ethanol and hopefully give us some optimism in the next few years,” he said.