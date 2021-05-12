Corn market volatile, but prices remain high so far

Although there is some volatility in the corn market with prices moving up or down, sometimes by as much as 40 cents, overall prices have remained above $7 and that’s a good thing to producers.

The swings are coming as a result of different factors, such as the weather, planting progress, South American production, and demand, according to Luke Swenson, president of The Money Farm, West Fargo, N.D., giving his report on May 11.

From a fundamental standpoint, the market is going to take anything to give it a push. That includes a recent weather event that came with a shot of rain that hit parts of the Dakotas, although most of it hit in the Corn Belt states of Illinois, Indiana, and Iowa.

“That’s good for production there for the most part,” Swenson said. “But, overall, you didn’t really alleviate a lot of the issues in the Dakotas.”

He added that much of the Dakotas and north western Minnesota remain dry.

Swenson also noted that spring wheat, which has been following corn and experiencing a price rally of its own, is battling for acres.

He likened spring wheat to being “kind of a tail that’s getting wagged by the dog (corn) a little bit.”

“But it’s definitely got some power, and you wipe a few million acres out and they replant to corn, that’s something the market is really paying attention to,” he said.

But from a fundamental standpoint, going into the May reports, the market is looking at some of the tightest stocks to use numbers we’ve ever seen, and if there’s any little deviation that’s supportive at all, that will impact producer decisions and the market.