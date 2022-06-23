Corn market watches weather to determine size of 2022 crop

With the region’s corn producers having completed their 2022 planting, the market will now start watching the weather closely to see what direction prices may move.
“We’re now starting the growing season and we’re going to be squarely in the weather markets for the next several months,” said Frayne Olson, grain marketing economist at North Dakota State University. “(There is still price volatility and) every new weather report coming out is going to have an impact on the corn market as well as the soybean market, so everyone should be prepared for that – given that our corn stocks are relatively tight, though not at record lows.
“We really don’t have a big margin for error in our corn supply chain domestically, so the weather is going to be (closely monitored). We’re putting a lot of pressure and a lot of interest in what’s going to happen in 2022 so we need to have a good crop,” he continued. “Hopefully the weather is favorable for us and we’re able to get a lot of bushels.”
Besides watching the weather, another thing the market was anticipating and going to watch closely is the planted acreage report that USDA was to release on June 30. The report was expected to impact both corn and soybeans. Olson explained how USDA surveys farmers in March to ask what they’re planting, and then conducts another survey the first part of June to find out how many acres of different crops they planted. USDA will compile the info from the June survey and report it June 30.
“Given the interesting spring that we had (with the cool, wet weather and delayed planting in some areas), especially here in the Northern Plains, I think that will be a highly anticipated report on how many acres and what different crops got planted,” he said. “I know in the past USDA has resurveyed some states based on the planting progress. North Dakota has been one of those where if they haven’t got everything completely wrapped up, they’ll do another follow-up survey in July.
“(USDA hasn’t) made any announcements whether that will happen specifically or not, but the June report is going to be followed very closely. Both corn and soybean markets will respond to that,” he said.
A couple other things the corn market is watching includes what’s happening in South America and Brazil and the safrinha corn crop, which is their second corn crop which tends to be the larger of the two crops. Harvest of the safrinha corn crop is underway and was about half complete as of mid-June.
“Globally that’s going to be watched pretty closely because Ukraine doesn’t have the ability to ship a lot of corn out of inventories, and there are concerns about how many acres of corn actually got seeded in Ukraine,” he said. “That’s putting a lot more pressure on the major exporting countries like the U.S. and Brazil, as well as Argentina, to try and backfill that supply chain.”
The safrinha corn crop which is being harvested now has been under some weather stress, Olson noted.
“We know that yields have been damaged, particularly in the central and southern growing regions,” he said.
At the time of his report the corn harvest was concentrating more in the northern region, mainly in Mato Grosso. Early reports on the harvest were mixed on what the yield and yield potential may be.
“We really won’t know a lot more for about another week or two, until that harvest gets into that core growing region and then we’ll get a much better read on what yields and yield potential will be,” he said. “Early reports indicate the Brazil crop is not as bad as they first expected, but again, those are very early reports. We’ll have to wait and see as they get further south into those areas that have had more of a weather problem.”
Another thing to watch is the demand and usage side, including ethanol, and demand for ethanol remains steady, even though gas prices remain very high right now.
“We are starting to move into the summer driving season…and the amount of ethanol that’s produced is very dependent upon the number of miles we drive,” he said. “So yes, the price of gas does make a difference, but the more important number to watch is how many miles we’re driving, because the more miles we drive, the more gasoline we consume, the more ethanol we need.
“Right now, ethanol crush demand is still strong, and we expect it to remain pretty strong through the summer months because of the vacation/holiday season, but again, very high priced gas is going to start to change people’s habits pretty soon. We may not have that peak demand like we had in the past,” he added.
Olson also noted that U.S. corn exports have been pretty good even though U.S. prices continue to be very high.
“Corn demand, particularly out of Mexico, has been relatively strong. We still hear of some export sales for corn. We’re getting close to the end of our corn marketing year for the old crop season. We’ll start talking about new crop corn exports in the next month or so,” he said.
Looking at local corn prices, at one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, on June 21 the July cash price for old crop soybeans was $7.82 per bushel and basis was 13 cents over. The October 2022 futures price was listed at around $7.05, and basis was 26 cents under.