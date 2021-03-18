Corn market watching China, ethanol and more

It’s a somewhat slow, yet busy time for the corn market these days. While the market, like other commodities, is anxiously waiting in anticipation of the March 31 prospective plantings report, it is also keeping a close watch on Chinese buying, ethanol demand and harvest/planting conditions in South America.

While the corn and soybean markets are linked in some ways, the corn market is different than soybeans in that corn doesn’t have quite as tight of a supply situation, according to Frayne Olson, grain marketing economist at North Dakota State University.

“The big surprise in corn has been the exports into China. We’re also watching the ethanol industry very closely,” Olson said.

“As corn prices have come up, ethanol prices have also come up to try and maintain at least some profitability in the ethanol sector,” he continued, adding that he doesn’t expect any major shutdowns of ethanol plants and that he feels the “ethanol folks” will continue to produce ethanol.

But given the fact that the country, and the world, is still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, the real question in Olson’s mind is: how many gallons do we really need? Many people are still working from home, people are not driving as many miles, and gasoline consumption is not as strong as it was before COVID. But things are beginning to change as people are getting vaccinated and some states are starting to open up their economies.

“I think by mid- to late summer we’ll see more driving because people are going on vacations,” he said. “Is that really enough to make a big difference in our bottom line for corn availability? I don’t know.”