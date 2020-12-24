Corn prices ending 2020 on a positive note

What a difference a year makes, and make no mistake about it, 2020 has been a year like no other, offering all varieties of challenges. But for corn producers, at least the year is ending on a high note in terms of local cash prices above $4, and in some locales, well above that level.
“If it weren’t for a little bit of a spike we had last spring, we’d be sitting on multi-year highs,” said Luke Swenson, president of The Money Farm, West Fargo, N.D., on Dec. 21. “You’ve got futures up, testing that resistance right into Christmas.”
That said, the night before he gave this report, news came out of a new strain of COVID in the United Kingdom, which led to some new travel restrictions that scared the Dow and equities “really hard,” although everything’s kind of rebounded back the next day (Dec. 21).
“When you sit and look at it, there’s not a big reason to be scared that this thing wouldn’t be protected by the vaccines, so everything’s kind of rebounded this morning,” he said. “Technically, we peaked (for corn) right around the $4.40 mark a couple weeks ago. We peaked on it again overnight. We could argue there’s some big resistance to keep us roped in, but on the flip side, we sit and look at the fundamentals behind this thing and it doesn’t look like it should be over yet.”
Another “black swan” event like another COVID or something else could definitely set things back. But when you look at the supply and demand fundamentals behind it, Swenson thinks the biggest story from where we are today sits in corn and what’s happening in Brazil.
“Brazil planted their crop late. Their soybean crop is a month late and everyone is wondering what the soybean yield going to do,” he said. “The bigger question actually is, what does this do to their Safrinha corn crop?” (Safrinha is what their primary corn crop is called.)
He explained that about three-quarters of their corn comes from the second crop after soybeans are done. The problem is that the soybean crop is behind, having been planted a month late. However, unlike U.S. producers who have to worry about a frost risk, Brazilian farmers don’t, so they’re going to be able to finish their crop, albeit later than normal.
“The question that really forms in the supply and demand fundamentals on the corn side is if you sit and you push that corn crop back a month, that gets really dodgy for what they can actually produce, and the country’s yield isn’t what our yield is,” he said. “You get rain, you get a great corn crop. But if you don’t get your corn in on time and you run into the dry season before harvest, you could be screwed pretty quickly and those yields could absolutely fall off a cliff. I think that’s what people should be paying more attention to.
“I think you’re starting to see the rhetoric rotate around that a little bit,” he continued. “It’s one of the main reasons we haven’t been overly excited about hedging much for 2021 corn yet. We think the market needs to reflect this before we officially say we want to start locking up a lot of that $4.25 December 2021 corn.”
Looking at local prices, at one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of Dec. 21, the January cash price for corn was $4.02 and basis was -33 cents under. The April 2021 futures price was listed at $4.38 and basis was -2 cents under.
With prices for several commodities at some of the highest levels they’ve been in a long time, Swenson said there could be some real competition for acres next spring. When it comes to a fight for acres, Swenson said he jokes to producers that an acreage battle “doesn’t mean corn is underpriced, it needs to go up. It could just be one crop is overpriced and needs to come down.”
The big thing Swenson is paying attention to is what the expectations are going to actually be after crop insurance.
“If it’s $5 corn and $13 beans, yeah, you’re going to cement a lot of acres,” he said. “But, if we’re at $4.25 and $10.75, kind of like we are right now, well that leaves it in limbo between the two.
“If wheat doesn’t rebound you’re going to really pull down on wheat acres,” he went on to explain. “It’s kind of a foregone conclusion that you’re going to be over 90 million acres of each (corn and beans), but we think the big flex is going to come after you get through probably the March timeframe and you’re actually going to start seeing what this Safrinha crop looks like. That’s the thing that’s going to dictate whether we looking at 93 or 98 million acres of corn. Are we looking at 90 or 95 million acres of beans? How does that play out?”
Another big thing going forward, Swenson noted, is that producers in western and northwestern North Dakota who “have really given up on corn over the last 4-5 years” because it’s hard to consistently grow a decent crop, are re-evaluating.
“We’ve got managed customers that have far and away sworn off corn,” he said. “They haven’t planted it for two years, and they’ve already ordered corn for next year.
“That’s the thing we're paying attention to more,” he continued. “Corn and bean acres are going to be there. We think specialties are going to be the ones that really surprise people next year because they’re going to need to bid to get acres unless this thing pulls back really soon.”
On the demand side, although it has been “good,” from an export perspective, it’s been kind of quiet recently. Swenson noted that dried distillers grains (DDGs) continue to hold strong.
“DDGs, if you’re equating it back to the cash corn price, they’re inflated by about $1.50 right now,” he said. “It just doesn’t make sense. But the demand on that side is just so strong and it’s helping to keep the ethanol world running.”
Swenson also noted that ethanol stocks are starting to build back up, which “isn’t exciting as you’re getting a quiet holiday travel season and everything doesn’t look as wild as it does on a normal year.” That could slow up ethanol production and that’s a big concern.
Also on the demand side, Swenson said there is some talk that China is going to stop buying at the rate it has been the past few months, but he doesn’t think China is on the financial footing to be able to do that at the moment.
“I think they’re going to play nice and they’re going to keep orders, they’re just going to keep buying,” he said. “They had another sale of reserves last week and everyone keeps buying. They’re trying to keep prices managed and it’s not working yet, so trying to play politics with us at the same time in the middle of different trade investigations and a worldwide pandemic, I don’t think that’s the fight they’re going to pick. I think they’re going to be generally reliable for the next year or so.”
As far as marketing corn at this time, Swenson explained that they have been sitting a little under the half-sold mark and have been re-owning with calls on the way through.
“A lot of our managed customers are half or a little more, and that’s just because they’re managing cash, taking advantage of the really good basis levels we’ve seen,” he said. “If you want to take a lot of risk going into the summer, basis up here in the Northern Plains should probably be pretty wild.
“Because we don’t have the acres, we’re the main source to head to the PNW outside of Nebraska and those areas, and when you look at the vacuum that Iowa is going to be, there’s going to be a lot of people competing for a few more bushels,” he continued.
“If you’re comfortable with the risk, basis up here in the Northern Plains should be pretty darn exciting into next summer. That being said, you shutter two ethanol plants because of another travel lockdown or something like that, and then all of a sudden that story goes away, so most of our sales around here have been following basis numbers,” he explained. “We’ve had guys basically locking up option price corn or close to for the last two, three months. And when you’re looking at $4.25 cash it’s hard to ignore that.
“Realize that cash. Re-own some calls and just go to sleep at night. Take a lot of the risk off the table and be in good shape, and that’s mostly what we’ve been doing,” he added. “If you’re aggressively selling past half and you’re starting to protect more 2021, make sure you keep some upside open just due to the volatility.”