Corn prices ending 2020 on a positive note

What a difference a year makes, and make no mistake about it, 2020 has been a year like no other, offering all varieties of challenges. But for corn producers, at least the year is ending on a high note in terms of local cash prices above $4, and in some locales, well above that level.

“If it weren’t for a little bit of a spike we had last spring, we’d be sitting on multi-year highs,” said Luke Swenson, president of The Money Farm, West Fargo, N.D., on Dec. 21. “You’ve got futures up, testing that resistance right into Christmas.”

That said, the night before he gave this report, news came out of a new strain of COVID in the United Kingdom, which led to some new travel restrictions that scared the Dow and equities “really hard,” although everything’s kind of rebounded back the next day (Dec. 21).

“When you sit and look at it, there’s not a big reason to be scared that this thing wouldn’t be protected by the vaccines, so everything’s kind of rebounded this morning,” he said. “Technically, we peaked (for corn) right around the $4.40 mark a couple weeks ago. We peaked on it again overnight. We could argue there’s some big resistance to keep us roped in, but on the flip side, we sit and look at the fundamentals behind this thing and it doesn’t look like it should be over yet.”

Another “black swan” event like another COVID or something else could definitely set things back. But when you look at the supply and demand fundamentals behind it, Swenson thinks the biggest story from where we are today sits in corn and what’s happening in Brazil.