Corn prices good but drifting lower to end the year

Prices for both corn and soybeans are still quite good, but the story is not the same for both as the end of 2022 draws near.

“They’ve been going different directions for the last two months, although there’s not a sharp direction in either one of them,” said Ed Usset, professor emeritus and grain marketing economist with the University of Minnesota’s Center for Farm Financial Management. “The corn market, although prices are still good, is drifting lower. I think there’s a sense that the U.S. crop is getting a little bigger, that USDA in the next report might, in fact, raise the size of the corn crop. That’s what traders are thinking now.”

Corn prices have dropped about 20 cents per bushel since the last time Usset talked about the market in this column. Back in October, corn prices were just over $6.61 and now they’re around $6.40. At one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of Oct. 11, the October cash price for corn was $6.40 and basis was -7 cents under. The September 2023 futures price was $6.07 with the basis at -3 cents under.

“Certainly, demand thoughts are softening,” Usset offered as one reason prices have drifted lower. “You know, high prices work on demand and it seems to be working that way. Exports and so on are just not quite as robust as we’d like.”

Another sector of the industry, ethanol, is holding steady as fuel prices have moved down in recent weeks and people are taking advantage of that and driving more.

The market, as always, is keeping an eye on crops and events in South America, most notably in Brazil and Argentina. Argentina has had some weather problems throughout the growing season with dry conditions.

“The challenge there is that it sounds bullish, and in some ways it’s kind of good news,” Usset said. “The problem is Argentina is a small player compared to Brazil, and Brazil is doing just fine. Brazil has a great crop, and it really doesn’t matter about Argentina … (because Brazil) can easily make up for Argentina’s shortcomings.”

It’s a similar case, to a degree, for soybeans, too, but mainly Usset is referring to corn.

As the region moves headlong into winter, Usset urged producers to look for marketing opportunities in the weeks and months ahead.

“Keep an eye on new crop opportunities on both corn and soybeans. They’re still there,” he said. “If you’re worried about this (market) heading lower in a sharp way, you have an opportunity to get started right now at levels that I think are still profitable. Maybe not as good as they were in the case of corn two months ago, but still profitable.

“You’ve got December 2023 futures close to $6. Now $6.30-$6.40 a few months ago was nicer, but $6 is not bad,” he concluded.