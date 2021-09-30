Corn prices rebound heading into harvest

After enjoying high prices of over $6 earlier this year, corn prices fell about $1 lower before recovering about half that loss to where prices are now averaging close to $5.50 as harvest in the area is just getting underway.

“Corn, we’re sitting here, technically, on a little short-term buy signal this morning as we finally broke above moving averages, which we haven’t been over for a long time after coming down from our $6 and change high earlier in the year and going down to test around $5,” commented Luke Swenson, president of The Money Farm, West Fargo, N.D., on Sept. 28. “We’re trading around $5.40 this morning. From a technical standpoint, we’re kind of on the upper end of a range but hitting some near-term buy signals.”

On the fundamental side, Swenson feels corn yields may be less than what many had anticipated or hoped for.

“People are concerned … we’ve got yields out there that, from what we’ve heard so far, we’re not seeing much of the big record yields people need for the U.S. to hit a record crop,” he said.

On the other side of that is demand and the expectation of China continuing to make large purchases of U.S. corn. But what happens if the U.S. corn crop isn’t as large as projected, or prices continue to go up? What will the Chinese do then?

“If China doesn’t come in and really start buying up this export anticipation... well, if we shave a couple bushels off the crop it probably doesn’t matter and we stay relatively where we are,” he said. “I think everything is going to roll up to China (needing) to buy some corn. If that isn’t the scenario, you really need to have a yield fall off for markets to move from here.