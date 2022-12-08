Corn sees divergence between cash, futures

The corn market may not be the strongest among the commodities, but it may be the most interesting.

“Corn is more interesting because you’ve got a real divergence between cash and futures,” said Luke Swenson, president of The Money Farm, West Fargo, N.D. “I think you could see futures continuing to get pressure, but I think basis is going to remain strong, respectively.”

Swenson explained it this way: “If you’re looking at December, which is in delivery, so it really doesn’t matter anymore, but $6.50 was support there. Now we’ve dropped down to $6.30. Support on March (futures) is right at about $6.60 and on Friday, (Dec. 2), we cratered underneath that after closing right at it on Thursday (Dec. 1), and now we’re sitting here testing right back where it doesn’t look like there’s much of a gap, but it’s right where our last little bounce was, going back into last August, since March futures have been this low.

“For something off the combine contract, we’ve been sitting between $6.40 and $7.10 for the last 15 months,” he continued. “We’ve been in that premium built-in window. Into harvest we kind of got a crop, it was a decent enough crop there that pushed it back a little bit and now South America is getting into the heart of their growing season and we’re trying to figure out ‘do we need more weather or risk premium?’ Obviously, the premium behind the Black Sea news has softened up a little with wheat being way down there and then actually coming out of the year with a decent crop, probably a lot better than most of us expected, ourselves included.”

On the corn side, Swenson said he wouldn’t be surprised to see a little more pressure on the futures, even though he’s not excited to hear about it.

“I don’t know what we have to build in for really bullish news in the near-term. The thing that could help futures would be continued problems in Argentina,” he said.

In South America, he noted that outside of politics, nothing is really popping up headline-wise in Brazil. But in Argentina, there are some dryness issues that are slowing up the planting of the soybean crop and impacting the wheat harvest a little bit there.

“(That) kind of took a little of the top end off. That might mess with some residual corn planting and stuff going through, but it’s not a big story yet. It’s more of a support for the bean side than for the corn side,” he said.

“The thing that’s supportive of corn is you’ve got a market that the end user side in the U.S. spent all last summer trying to find every scrap of old crop remaining and once they realized there wasn’t much, we went to a (dollar) over basis and basically sat there … for the last of the summer, all the way from basically southern Minnesota, northern Iowa, all the way down into Texas,” he added. “Then we have everyone looking at what we might be able to short crop now this year. I think the big thing we’ve seen is everyone spun around and is trying to procure all their needs ahead of time. We’ve got large end users that have done the same.”

Swenson feels that’s going to keep basis really strong, and then combine that with the fact that growers “are sitting on a ridiculous amount of cash right now and don’t want to pay more taxes, and they don’t like selling in down markets,” that could create a downward spiral.

“Once corn hits $7, we think it’s worth $8 and we don’t want to sell it for $7. Once it drops to $6.50, we need $7, but now we’ll sell at $7,” he said. “And so you get in that little downward spiral where there’s just no physical liquidity moving around under the market because the growers are on the sidelines and the cash market is going to need to be what pulls those bushels loose. So that’s the one thing, I think, that’s going to keep this market really in limbo and probably feeling a little stronger than the futures market is actually showing us going forward.”

The ethanol side of the corn market is still holding strong. There is still demand for ethanol, although it has dropped a little. That said, with strong outside energy prices that don’t look to be softening and Europe going into winter, they’re pulling as much ethanol as they can and Germany is building three energy terminals, so demand is expected to remain steady.

“There’s going to be strong overseas demand for our energy going forward. That’s where we’re really tipping into a recession and I think ethanol is going to hold strong in the near-term, especially if we get this futures market to fall off,” he said.

“Unfortunately, ethanol plants are going to keep crushing. They’re going to be the market leader on the cash side, but they’re only going to bid if it makes sense. The day it doesn’t, they’re going to turn off and say, ‘We’re going to shutter for a month, maybe make some improvements,’” he added.

Looking at local prices, Swenson noted that ethanol plants are leading the market.

“The only difference is this year they’re kind of leading the market by 20-30 cents, and normally they’re only leading by a dime,” he said. “We’re seeing spot prices or better the whole way through next summer already for us. Right now, December around here is $6.40 and zero basis the whole way through January, February, and March and then it improves from there.

“I’d be betting that if you’re calling with any volume at all, they’re overbidding that pretty confidently to get these deals done in a lot of cases,” he added.

At one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of Dec. 5, the December cash price for corn was $6.36 and basis was -10 cents under. The April 2023 futures price was listed at $6.48 and basis was +1 cent over.