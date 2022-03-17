Corn, soybeans looking at inverted market

The events taking place in Ukraine have been disruptive for many commodity markets, including corn, soybeans, and also wheat. As a result, it’s led to some unique trading action.
“It’s not about the fear of an inverse market because it’s already there,” said Ed Usset, professor emeritus and grain marketing economist with the University of Minnesota’s Center for Farm Financial Management. “But how are we going to deal with it? They’re already hedging in the July contract. They’re bidding off of the May (contract) and they’re hedging into the July contract. Usually they’d be in the May contract.
“It's a unique kind of thing,” he continued. “Normally (hedgers) would be trading off the May contract until April. It's March 14. This is odd… where we skipped the nearby contract a month and half earlier than normal.”
War is very disruptive and this has caused a lot of uncertainty for hedgers regarding the May/July spread. Usset said memories of a “disastrous” inverted wheat market back in 2008 has hedgers, who buy grain and sell to nearby futures, nervous about history repeating itself. Back then the March contract went to a $4 to $10 premium to the May contract and hedgers found themselves buying back the March and moving to May.
“That cost players big money,” he said, noting the North Dakota Mill and Elevator indicated that that hedge in 2009 when it showed up, cost the mill almost $12 million. He also noted that General Mills, which has six or seven flour mills throughout the country and is a big wheat buyer, reported hedging losses of over $100 million. And ConAgra, a big miller at the time, and now a part of Ardent Mills, reported $33 million in losses.
“This all came down to rolling the hedge in an inverted market. And you’re seeing people go to the July today, because right after this stuff broke out with Ukraine and Russia, the wheat market took off and the inverses increased,” he explained. “In Chicago, the May/July spread went from a 10-cent inverse…that is the May trading 10 cents over the July…to 90 cents over in just a handful of trading days.
“Basically your hedgers are saying, ‘We’re not going to place our short hedges in the May contract. We don’t know where that inverse will go. We don’t want to be a part of the suffering that goes with placing that short hedge in the May contract and then a month from now rolling it forward when we don’t know where that inverse will go,” he continued. “Will it go to $1, $2? There’s just that much uncertainty.
“The trade is saying, and this is both merchandisers and processors – flour mills, ethanol plants, etc. – ‘We’re going to buy off the July. We’re going to hedge into the July contract.’ This does not necessarily mean they’re out of the woods and have dodged the problem. It does give them, though, an extra two months to think about what the hell they’re going to do if it goes through a big inverse. That’s the biggest story out there right now from a hedger/merchandiser standpoint…an unprecedented move to the July contract. It’s very interesting,” he continued.
“Otherwise, it’s all about the war. There are so many uncertainties. What these traders did going to the July just says they’re trying to avoid the uncertainty as much as they can because they don’t know what’s going to happen. I sure don’t know what’s going to happen,” Usset added.
He noted the market has been very volatile, one day trading limit up and the next day it’s limit down. And it’s all related to the war.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen. I do know it’s very disruptive,” he said.
One of the reasons for that is because of Ukraine and Russia’s emergence as major agricultural producers and exporters.
That’s one of the three biggest changes to come to agriculture in the last 20 years. The others, according to Usset, are the growth of ethanol and corn and the growth of Chinese imports of soybeans, as well as corn to a degree.
“Corn is the biggest crop, and you have a whole new course of demand (with ethanol) coming into that market. You upset the corn market, you upset everything,” he said. “Chinese imports of soybeans and that continued growth over the last two years (has been) incredible. In fact, we could argue about which of those two – soybeans or corn – was the bigger event.”
But the emergence of Russia and Ukraine as major agricultural players is also very significant because it wasn’t a change in demand, but rather a new source of demand. It’s a changing of the players, largely in the wheat market.
Before, under a communist-ruled central economy in the former Soviet Union, the countries were limited as to what or how much they could export.
“You look at how much wheat they exported in 2000. It appears to me they both sent a couple of trucks across the border. That’s about it, they didn’t export. They had all this capability and they couldn’t get anything out of it,” he said. “But in the last 20 years, they have slowly gotten their act together and they are major players.
“And now, over the last five years, Russia is the second-largest wheat exporting country in the world, and Ukraine is also large. It’s half the size of Russia, in terms of exports, but of course Ukraine is a relatively small country compared to Russia,” he added.
Besides the war, another factor the market is watching is the fact Argentina appears to be shutting off soybean meal exports, according to Usset. Argentina will at times place a heavy tax on exports in order to keep more product for their domestic market and, at this time, he said it looks like they’re getting ready to impose the taxes.
“Argentina has weird tax policies around soybeans. They tax the hell out of them and cut off their exports. The best I can tell, because they’re getting ready to tax them and they don’t want people sending stuff out of the country before the taxes begin,” he said. “It’s a big deal.”
Other than that, next up for producers and the market is spring planting and USDA’s Planting Intentions Report, which will be released March 31. Producers were surveyed in early March to ascertain what they intended to plant this spring. With strong prices for many commodities, there is strong competition for acres in 2022. That said, Usset’s initial thought is there won’t be a dramatic shift in acres.
“My initial thought is I don’t think acreage will change much,” he said, speaking of corn, soybeans and wheat. “All three crops are high priced, but input costs are higher, too.
“But then I got thinking about northwestern Minnesota where they plant a lot of corn and soybeans and wheat, and I’m thinking about inputs, and I’m thinking about acres where someone has not secured their inputs yet, or maybe they have them bought but they haven’t been delivered yet. And the thought crosses my mind that if I’ve got some acreage and I didn’t get the right inputs in there for corn or soybeans, maybe I’ll go to wheat, because with wheat you can get away with fewer inputs.
“It’s just a thought. I can’t prove that it’s going to happen that way. But it seems to me it could.
You could see a few more wheat acres there,” he concluded.
Looking at area prices, at one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of March 15, the January cash price for corn was $6.95 and basis was -28 cents under. That’s over a dollar improvement since early January. The July 2022 futures price was $7.23 with the basis at +5 cents over.
At that same elevator, as of March 15, the March cash price for soybeans was $15.85 and basis was -50 cents under. The June 2022 futures price for new crop soybeans was listed at $16.36 and basis was -11 cents under.