Corn, soybeans looking at inverted market

The events taking place in Ukraine have been disruptive for many commodity markets, including corn, soybeans, and also wheat. As a result, it’s led to some unique trading action.

“It’s not about the fear of an inverse market because it’s already there,” said Ed Usset, professor emeritus and grain marketing economist with the University of Minnesota’s Center for Farm Financial Management. “But how are we going to deal with it? They’re already hedging in the July contract. They’re bidding off of the May (contract) and they’re hedging into the July contract. Usually they’d be in the May contract.

“It's a unique kind of thing,” he continued. “Normally (hedgers) would be trading off the May contract until April. It's March 14. This is odd… where we skipped the nearby contract a month and half earlier than normal.”

War is very disruptive and this has caused a lot of uncertainty for hedgers regarding the May/July spread. Usset said memories of a “disastrous” inverted wheat market back in 2008 has hedgers, who buy grain and sell to nearby futures, nervous about history repeating itself. Back then the March contract went to a $4 to $10 premium to the May contract and hedgers found themselves buying back the March and moving to May.

“That cost players big money,” he said, noting the North Dakota Mill and Elevator indicated that that hedge in 2009 when it showed up, cost the mill almost $12 million. He also noted that General Mills, which has six or seven flour mills throughout the country and is a big wheat buyer, reported hedging losses of over $100 million. And ConAgra, a big miller at the time, and now a part of Ardent Mills, reported $33 million in losses.