Crop condition for corn somewhat unexpected

Many market watchers were thinking, perhaps hoping, that the recent hot, dry spell wasn’t as bad for this year’s corn crop, so they were a little taken aback when the latest crop condition rating report indicated the condition of the crop had fallen slightly.

“Crop conditions actually got worse (the first) week (of June) and that is not what traders want to see,” said Betsy Jensen, Northland Farm Business Management and a producer/marketer from Stephen, Minn. “This year’s crop is rated 72 percent good-to-excellent. Last year we were 75 (percent). Probably the biggest thing is traders did not think it was going to get worse.

“The overall expectation was that crop condition was going to stay steady, but instead they dropped three points,” she continued. “I don’t know if they thought there was enough moisture, but that kind of spooked everything and everything went higher overnight.”

Jensen pointed out that overall the crop doesn’t look bad, and although 72 percent good-to-excellent is slightly lower, it’s still a decent rating, especially considering the extremely dry conditions in North and South Dakota.

And while the two states are not huge corn producers, their crop conditions are not good, the report indicates.

“So we need a bumper crop this year, and everyone is especially on edge right now because we do need a good crop,” she said. “The market is looking forward to getting some rains, if that’s possible.”

North Dakota, she noted, did get a little bit of rain in early June, but it certainly isn’t going to solve any problems. Rain, or the lack thereof, is something the market will be keeping a close watch on as it’s been hot across the U.S., too.