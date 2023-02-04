Producers have been delivering sunflower seeds in big numbers in recent weeks and that has put pressure on prices.

“Heavy deliveries to the crush plants continued to push nearby sunflower prices $1.25-$1.50 lower this week,” commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in the Jan.30 NSA newsletter. “New crop prices for NuSun and high-oleic sunflower also trended lower at 25 cents to $1 lower.”

As of Jan. 30, NuSun cash prices were listed at $20.25 per hundredweight at both ADM in Enderlin, N.D., and at Cargill in West Fargo, N.D., for delivery in February.

February delivery prices for nearby high-oleic sunflowers at both Enderlin and West Fargo were listed at $21.75.

ADM in Enderlin also posted a 2023 new crop cash contract of $24.95 for NuSun sunflower and $24.45 with an Act of God (AOG) clause. At Cargill in West Fargo, the 2023 NuSun new crop contract was listed at $24.65 cash.

For new crop high-oleic sunflower in 2023, Enderlin’s contracts were listed at $26.15 cash and $25.65 with an AOG. West Fargo offered a new crop cash contract of $25.90 and a contract with an AOG of $25.40.

Sandbakken also pointed out that the USDA Risk Management Agency began the discovery process in determining 2023 crop insurance price elections for sunflower on Feb. 1.

“Producers have the option of choosing Yield Protection, Revenue Protection, and Revenue Protection with the Harvest Price Exclusion,” he said. “All three policies have the same price election.”

He noted that producers can follow the direction for sunflower price elections by watching the 2023 Chicago Board of Trade (CBoT) December soy oil contract during the month of February. In 2022, the projected price for oil sunflower was $32.40 with confections at $40.50.

“Using the same oil versus confection price differential and based on the current CBoT December contract price, the projected price for oil sunflower would be about $30.70 with confections at $38.80,” he explained, adding that final price elections will be announced in early March.

In other news, the soybean and first crop corn harvests are taking place in South America. As harvest progresses, the trade will keep a close watch on weather conditions, yield reports, and production forecasts. Argentina’s soybean production has already been reduced from earlier estimates due to hot, dry weather experienced earlier in the season. It continues to be dry in Argentina.

“In Brazil, most analysts are still expecting a bin-busting soybean crop of around 140 million metric tons,” he said. “The market is also keeping a close eye on the Russia-Ukraine war as each country is a major grain exporter.”