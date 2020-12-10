Demand for corn still strong ahead of the holidays

Although the time during the holidays is typically referred to from a marketing perspective as the “holiday doldrums,” demand for corn has remained strong as the holiday season approached.

“Demand continues to stay fairly strong for corn,” said Randy Martinson, Martinson Ag Risk Management, Fargo, N.D., on Dec. 8, adding that Mexico and China have been the primary buyers of late. “We have seen some robust sales. Shipments have been a little bit slower than we’d like to see, but that’s still a function of tremendously large soybean shipments, which we’re getting caught up with on the sales side. I think we’ll start to see more corn start to leave our ports here in the short-term, but demand continues to be strong.”

Martinson said the expectation in the market is that China is still going to continue to need to buy aggressively in the corn market because of their shorter production and also because of their increased demand for feed due to the increase in their hogs, poultry and aquaculture.

“The idea is that we’re going to continue to see strong demand for corn, so we are seeing decent exports,” he said.

However, on the flip side, he pointed out that growing conditions are improving in South America with rain across large regions and continuing to fall.

“They’re starting to get some rain in central Brazil, which is helping the crop,” he said. “The southern regions continue to be a little on the dry side and haven’t been getting the rains. And Argentina has been dry and that is being somewhat supportive in limiting the losses in the market.