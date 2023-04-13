Although corn exports have been less than stellar recently, domestic demand for corn has remained very good and that’s helping to buoy prices, along with a strong basis.

“The corn futures market has been kind of dull, and we've been hanging in the same spot, (moving) up and down a little bit,” said Betsy Jensen, Northland Farm Business Management and a producer/marketer from Stephen, Minn. “But the basis is still so strong, and that has some people scratching their heads, asking ‘why is there still such good demand for corn.’ My rule of thumb is the basis is the canary in the coal mine, so if the basis is strong that’s generally a good sign for corn prices.

“There’s still good demand, people still want corn, whether it’s for feed use or ethanol or exporters,” she said, adding, however, that exports haven’t been as strong as domestic use.

“One of the concerns with corn is that our export sales are still just not hanging in there. We just are not doing real well,” she said. “We don’t think we’re going to meet USDA’s expectations and so we’ll be watching those monthly supply and demand reports to see if USDA starts to make cuts to the export sales number. But that really isn’t such a huge concern because our domestic demand remains strong with that good basis, and the ethanol plants and feedlots, they still want our corn. Although the export sales are discouraging, it appears domestic demand is going to make up for it.

“Corn demand remains very strong. It’s probably one of the more encouraging markets out there,” she added.

In other news, U.S producers intend to plant 92 million acres of corn in 2023, up 4 percent from last year, according to the Prospective Plantings Report released by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service on March 31.

The report also indicated that planted acreage intentions for corn are up or unchanged in 40 of the 48 estimating states. One of the big surprises was that the largest increase is expected in North Dakota, where producers intend to plant 800,000 more acres than in 2022.

“The Northern Plains are definitely looking at more corn,” she said.

After the initial surprise, Jensen noted the market moved on pretty quickly.

“Planting intentions only trade for about two minutes and then the market moves on to planting conditions,” she said. “There is already discussion, of course, about delayed planting and how fast we’re going to get the crop in. That’s been a bit of a concern.”

The market will be watching the weather and planting progress in the coming weeks and will be paying close attention to USDA’s weekly Crop Progress Reports.

“Traders are really watching that. The market is expecting more corn and so now the focus switches to the Crop Progress Reports, (and) how fast can we get that corn planted,” she said.

“There’s no concern today, other than in the Northern Plains because this is where we’re going to add another 800,000 acres,” she continued. “But planting in North Dakota is not going to happen anytime soon. The marginal areas are definitely not going to get in the fields in a timely fashion.

“When you think about North Dakota and the Northern Plains adding more corn, if we can’t get in (the fields) in a timely fashion, then there are acres that are easily lost,” she added. “A lot of farmers in the Northern Plains don’t need to plant as much corn as they do in the Corn Belt, and so the acres can be lost if the market doesn’t pop up to convince farmers to plant corn, even if planting gets a little bit late.”

Jensen noted that local prices have been hovering somewhere between $6.10 and $6.30, although prices did dip below $6 for a while in March.

“That was a concern back in the middle of March. But since then we’ve kind of been hanging out in that $6.20 range,” she said. “We’ll see what the market decides. The basis is strong. Most of our elevators have already switched to the July futures, which is to be expected, though maybe a little earlier than usual. But $6.20 is still a pretty respectable price for old crop corn.

“New crop corn is a little discouraging, I’m not going to lie,” she continued. “We can’t do real well when it comes to new crop corn. December is $5.63 right now. That is going to get you $5.25 cash at harvest. But I think a lot of guys are hoping for $6 cash to get in the field.”

At one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of April 11, April cash corn prices were listed at $6.45 and basis was +15 cents over. The September 2023 corn futures price was listed at $5.70 and basis was +6 cents over.

Jensen offered this advice for producers ahead of planting.

“If you are going to plant corn, place some orders. Get those in for new crop corn because the market is probably going to hit it when you are busy in the field and you won’t be paying attention,” she said.