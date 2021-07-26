Drought could take top end off of soybean yields

Like other crops in the Northern Plains, the drought is hurting soybeans and potential yields. But how the market reacts could be completely different than how it reacts to the situation in other crops.

“In soybeans you’re looking at the same story you’re looking at in corn. We’re probably going to be taking off the top end a little bit yield-wise,” said Luke Swenson, president of The Money Farm, West Fargo, N.D. “But, when you’re looking at how the market is going to react to it, this one might be even crazier just because you're looking at already such a tight stocks-to-use number.

“The market is going to be really finicky if the average is off and you start reducing a bushel or two bushels here or there,” he continued. “And when you’re looking at corn acres, say in North Dakota, 3.6 million, well, we’ve got 7 million acres of beans, so we’re in a big drought issue up here that’s shaving the top end off. When you roll that over into what that does to the soybean crop, if we're very dry going into the beginning of August, that’s something the market would react to a lot faster and probably a lot more wildly.”

That being said, despite the tight ending stocks number, Swenson said people are asking when the market is going to react. But he reminds them that beans are at $14.

“This isn’t a normal year. You’re at some pretty crazy prices right now,” he said. “So, don’t be afraid to make some sales. If you’re behind, get caught up. Put some revenue in your pocket even though markets might get crazy if we start talking yield reductions in beans going into the fall.”