Drought could take top end off of soybean yields

Like other crops in the Northern Plains, the drought is hurting soybeans and potential yields. But how the market reacts could be completely different than how it reacts to the situation in other crops.
“In soybeans you’re looking at the same story you’re looking at in corn. We’re probably going to be taking off the top end a little bit yield-wise,” said Luke Swenson, president of The Money Farm, West Fargo, N.D. “But, when you’re looking at how the market is going to react to it, this one might be even crazier just because you're looking at already such a tight stocks-to-use number.
“The market is going to be really finicky if the average is off and you start reducing a bushel or two bushels here or there,” he continued. “And when you’re looking at corn acres, say in North Dakota, 3.6 million, well, we’ve got 7 million acres of beans, so we’re in a big drought issue up here that’s shaving the top end off. When you roll that over into what that does to the soybean crop, if we're very dry going into the beginning of August, that’s something the market would react to a lot faster and probably a lot more wildly.”
That being said, despite the tight ending stocks number, Swenson said people are asking when the market is going to react. But he reminds them that beans are at $14.
“This isn’t a normal year. You’re at some pretty crazy prices right now,” he said. “So, don’t be afraid to make some sales. If you’re behind, get caught up. Put some revenue in your pocket even though markets might get crazy if we start talking yield reductions in beans going into the fall.”
Looking at local prices, at one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of July 19, the August cash price for soybeans was $13.70 and basis was -5 cents under. The January 2022 futures price was listed at $13.78 and basis was at -16 cents under.
Around the region, prices hover around $14 for old crop and basis levels are pretty tight seasonally across the board.
“Don’t be afraid to price a little bit more on new crop,” he suggested. “We’ve got guys going out, still pricing basis down in that negative 40s and 50s in some spots, or you’ve got different elevators that are really fighting, but that’s kind of few and far between. Keep an eye on that. Don’t be afraid to lock up some of those numbers once you get a rain and get caught up with where your yield is going to be.”
Elsewhere, in South America, conditions are still dry in Argentina, which is playing into the wheat and corn market a little, according to Swenson, also noting that the safrinha corn harvest is currently underway. Producers are working their way through that crop and at this time yield estimates are still very wide.
“Early on we had estimates of up to 120 million tons. USDA is still in the mid-90s, but you’ve got actual companies sitting out there now that are estimating down to 85 million tons for the safrinha crop if not less,” he said. “That’s some pretty wild numbers because, basically, every single one of those bushels that’s disappearing is coming straight off of the export balance sheet to the rest of the world.”
On the demand side for soybeans, purchases have been relatively quiet for the past couple months as far as new sales.
“There’s just not really that much to move. Growers are heavily sold. They’ve moved a lot through,” he said. “You’re looking at an opportunity … do they want to play around with $14 beans? Do they want to see if economies shut down or slow down in the near-term?
“I honestly kind of anticipate it to be another quiet month or so before people start looking for China or others to be making more purchases because they did front-load a lot of them in the spring. People tend to forget that already,” he concluded.