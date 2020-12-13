Durum market continues to show some strength

Three weeks before Christmas and the holiday season is when markets typically hit a bit of a lull, but the durum market continued to show some strength.

“The durum market continued to eke out a little bit of strength. We’ve seen some local milling bids in parts of northeast Montana into northwest North Dakota go up to $6.25, which is probably the highest level they’ve been this fall,” said Jim Peterson, marketing director with the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “The question is, at what level is it going to trip a fair amount of producer selling?

“We have likely seen some increase in parts of the region just because the weather has been so favorable, and we haven’t had any late harvest, so I think producers have had the opportunity to move some crops,” he continued. “Whether they’re selling it...they’ve had a lot of other crops to choose from that have been showing stronger cash values. I think many producers are still thinking there’s probably room for further gains in durum as the year progresses.”

Peterson senses the domestic milling industry is trying to get more extended coverage.

“They certainly don’t have as much coverage as they did a year ago in the 3-6-month out period, so they’re going to need to continue to press the market to cover their needs,” he said, adding there has likely not been a lot of sales, “but the deferred offers are at higher values than current ones, so that’s supportive of the market going forward, barring any unforeseen COVID or world economic events.”