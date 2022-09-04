Durum market feeling the pressure from harvest

Durum is hitting the point where it’s starting to feel more harvest pressure in the market.

Bids to producers have started to spread out a bit more depending on location. Some locales in North Dakota are around $9.50, but in a growing number of locations prices have dropped to $9.25 and some even down to $9 a bushel for bids. In far north central Montana, prices are down to as low as $8.75. The National Durum Index shows regional prices have fallen below $9 – the first time that’s happened since July 2021.

“There’s nothing new in the market as far as major supply or demand projections, it’s just we’re entering a period where buyers know they don’t have to push the market as hard to get bushels,” said Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission.

“Producers are out in the fields taking off new crop. Depending on what other crops they have to sell, if they’ve got a malt barley contract or a lot of canola acres or some other crop to help with cash flows, they may store the durum and market the rest,” he continued. “But, if they have a fair amount of durum and they need the cash flow, they may move the durum as prices are still above long-term averages. So it’s going to vary by region, but buyers know that harvest time is one of the easier times to buy and so we generally see some weakness.”

Peterson also noted there may be additional pressure if yields continue to come in about as expected and there are no major quality issues. It’s still a little early in the game to get a good impression of the crop.

In southwest North Dakota where harvest is further along, reports indicate that yields have ranged from slightly below average to above average. Some of the above average yields were coming from the early-planted crop.

“There is some concern as we’re getting into the later-planted durum that some of the heat and dryness we had in August may have taken some of the bloom out of yields,” Peterson said, adding that in terms of quality, test weights have been good and hard counts have been good in that area and there have been no DON issues. He is hopeful that holds through the balance of the harvest in southwest North Dakota, which is about 50 percent complete.

In northwest North Dakota, harvest is less than 10 percent complete, and just getting a good start. The yield expectations are still pretty strong, but until the combines get rolling we won’t know.

“The concern, as we get into the northern durum crop because some of it’s later, is that it could take some of the top end off yields,” he said. “And, conversely, on some of the early stuff that did benefit from the rains, I think there’s some concern about protein levels as well as hard counts in the durum.”

Essentially, Peterson said yields are probably going to be higher than what producers fertilized for. More will be known as more samples come in, but a lot of that crop still has too high of moisture content and is a little on the green side.

In the north central part of Montana, which had a pretty devastating drought, producers have seen some lighter test weights and, obviously, lower yields.

On the other hand, northeast Montana producers are seeing average to stronger than average yields and the quality there has been pretty good for the most part with good hard counts.

According to the current National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) estimate, harvest progress in Montana was pegged at 61 percent complete as of Aug. 28. That compares to 53 percent for a five-year average. North Dakota harvest was estimated at 23 percent complete on Aug. 21 compared to about 33 percent on average. The NASS also estimated about 60 percent of the crop was rated mature vs. 80 percent on average.

“The forecast for hot temps and dry conditions for early September will be beneficial to prod on the later-developing crop and also favorable for harvest for the crop that’s ready to be combined,” he said. “We’ll have to see what final yields come in at. USDA has some pretty optimistic yield goals.”

Looking at the condition of the crop in various regions, Montana’s crop is now rated less than 30 percent good-to-excellent as the condition of the crop continued to slip through August with hot, dry conditions. North Dakota’s durum crop has held fairly steady with 78 percent still rated in good-to-excellent condition.

One issue the industry is talking about, according to Peterson, is the difference in planted acre numbers between the Farm Service Agency (FSA) and the NASS. FSA released its 2022 certified acreage levels and the planted durum acreage estimate across North Dakota and Montana was only at 1.5 million acres combined. The NASS estimate was slightly different for North Dakota and Montana and came in at 1.74 million.

“They’re not meant to be exact, but the acreage certification probably carries a little more weight because it’s direct producer reports,” he said. “In the September report, we could see an adjustment lower in planted area, especially for North Dakota, but maybe not a full reconciliation, as not all producers participate in the government programs. But the initial impression of the FSA certified acres is that the current NASS estimate is probably too high on plantings.”

Peterson explained the big driving force in the market for the next couple weeks is going to be harvest reports – for both yield and quality.

Looking north, Canada has made stronger harvest progress because a lot of their main durum area in southwest Saskatchewan was on the dry side, similar to north central Montana. Harvest there is more than 50 percent complete, but probably about one-third overall. So far the results have been about as expected with maybe a little stronger yields in some areas.

In Stats Canada’s Aug. 29 production estimate, the agency had a more robust yield outlook than what some of the earlier government reports had been projecting. Planted area to durum stayed at about 6 million acres, which is up 5 percent from last year. The big change came in the production estimate. The agency currently estimates the Canadian durum yields at 40.6 bushels per acre. That compares to 20.2 bushels per acre last year. Some of the early July projections were for 34-35 bushels. This would put production at 238 million bushels (MB), about double last year’s production and above the five-year average.

“Unless Canada catches some quality issues at the tail end of their harvest or yields fall off from current projections, they’re definitely going to be a strong competitor on the international scene,” he said.

“The international market is where we’re going to get the rebound in prices this year, just due to the devastating drought in parts of Europe and North Africa,” he continued. “In its latest report, the International Grains Council (IGC) lowered its production estimate again in France, Italy, and Spain, taking them down to 255 million bushels in production, which would be one of their lowest on record.”

Last year, the IGC pegged production at 290 MB last year. The IGC also lowered the Algerian durum crop from its earlier estimate.

“The U.S. and Canadian crops are going to offset some of those declines. But what we’re really holding out for is some good demand from Europe, primarily Italy, but also some other markets in Europe this year as well as North Africa,” he said. “Both Algeria and Morocco have seen their potential import projections raised since June. The EU will be looking at double the level of imports compared to a year ago. We’ll see how it all plays out.”

Peterson also explained that current EU prices are much stronger than a year ago. In July, they were at a premium to North American prices, but that has diminished in August as they faced some weakness.

“I think there are some questions just with general economic conditions in a lot of markets around the world,” he said. “We know there’s going to be a need for imports to offset local production issues, but there’s starting to be some headwinds in terms of consumer demand and consumption levels. Are those mills going to be able to operate as robustly as they have been?

“We’ll see what happens going forward. Obviously, I think there are some pretty optimistic demand projections. USDA potentially has U.S. exports double what they were a year ago,” he added.

The current U.S. durum sales pace is up from last year and Peterson is hopeful the U.S. can catch some good sales in October and November before the Canadian crop gets in a more marketable position.

“We’ll hope for good harvest weather and a period of decent temps to help ripen the later-planted crop, because that’s still a pretty big risk. If we were to turn unusually cool in September, some of that crop likely wouldn’t be harvested until early October,” he said.