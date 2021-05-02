Durum market holding steady as planting progresses

While corn, soybean, and spring wheat prices continue to rally and show strength, durum prices continue to remain in a narrow range.

“The durum market could be summed up as holding mostly steady, although it’s showing some increases in a few markets,” Jim Peterson, marketing director with the North Dakota Wheat Commission.” But those increases pale in comparison to what we’ve seen in spring wheat, corn, and soybeans and other crops over the last short while.”

To put that in perspective, Peterson noted that spring wheat had a pretty good rally in late April just on ongoing weather concerns and concerns about acres. Durum, however, has not enjoyed a similar rally.

Comparing price appreciation since March 1 on the Minneapolis Grain Exchange Index, durum has gone from $6.50 up to $6.80 a bushel. On the other hand, spring wheat has gone from $6 up to $6.92.

“Granted, that’s current or spot market. If we look at new crop values, durum is $6.50 a bushel and spring wheat is right in that ballpark, if not a little bit stronger, with the recent rally,” he said.

“I think that spread is important because we are at the start of durum planting and there’s still a lot of uncertainty about acres.”

Peterson pointed out that the March survey indicated that acres would be down, which was a little bit of a surprise. However, the market hasn’t really done anything to incentivize growers to plant additional durum. But if the industry or end users were concerned about durum acres, especially now when it’s still early enough with spring wheat planting, producers can respond and plant more spring wheat.